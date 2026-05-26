Anthony Bourdain Fell For These Truly Unique Hot Dogs In Denver

Getting a seal of approval from the late culinary icon Anthony Bourdain is no small feat, and it's exactly what Colorado's Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs managed to do. Bourdain, known for finding off-the-beaten-path locales and spots nestled in big cities, featured this Denver business in a 2010 episode of his series "No Reservations," where he was filmed unable to stop scarfing down their hot dogs (via YouTube). "[They] blow me away," Bourdain said after eating three. The nod cemented Biker Jim's place in the city's culinary landscape, transitioning from a street stand into an acclaimed restaurant proper the next year — and with Jim's decidedly unique offerings, it's not hard to see why. After all, it's one of the best places to eat in Denver.

Biker Jim's doesn't just serve up any old hot dogs. While customers can sink their teeth into tried-and-tested beef and cheddar classics, among the frankfurters on offer are a rather diverse set of meats, including bison, elk, and ostrich. You can choose to get regular french fries or also try out the tater kegs (aka giant tater tots).

But rest assured: Biker Jim's is not a mere culinary gimmick. Bourdain, who had formerly complained in "No Reservations" about Denver's food scene "not [being] inspiring", was visibly mesmerised by Biker Jim's hot dogs (per Westword). "[They're] very tasty, warm... I want to finish them all," he exclaimed, mouth half-full, on the episode. The gourmet dogs have clearly stood the test of time since Bourdain's visit years ago, as the award-winning restaurant has been listed among the top 10 hot dog joints in the country by Forbes.