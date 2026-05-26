Anthony Bourdain Fell For These Truly Unique Hot Dogs In Denver
Getting a seal of approval from the late culinary icon Anthony Bourdain is no small feat, and it's exactly what Colorado's Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs managed to do. Bourdain, known for finding off-the-beaten-path locales and spots nestled in big cities, featured this Denver business in a 2010 episode of his series "No Reservations," where he was filmed unable to stop scarfing down their hot dogs (via YouTube). "[They] blow me away," Bourdain said after eating three. The nod cemented Biker Jim's place in the city's culinary landscape, transitioning from a street stand into an acclaimed restaurant proper the next year — and with Jim's decidedly unique offerings, it's not hard to see why. After all, it's one of the best places to eat in Denver.
Biker Jim's doesn't just serve up any old hot dogs. While customers can sink their teeth into tried-and-tested beef and cheddar classics, among the frankfurters on offer are a rather diverse set of meats, including bison, elk, and ostrich. You can choose to get regular french fries or also try out the tater kegs (aka giant tater tots).
But rest assured: Biker Jim's is not a mere culinary gimmick. Bourdain, who had formerly complained in "No Reservations" about Denver's food scene "not [being] inspiring", was visibly mesmerised by Biker Jim's hot dogs (per Westword). "[They're] very tasty, warm... I want to finish them all," he exclaimed, mouth half-full, on the episode. The gourmet dogs have clearly stood the test of time since Bourdain's visit years ago, as the award-winning restaurant has been listed among the top 10 hot dog joints in the country by Forbes.
Biker Jim's became a local institution after Bourdain's visit
Biker Jim's may have popped onto the map after Bourdain included it in his Travel Channel show, but it has a longer history behind it. Its owner and founder, Jim "Biker Jim" Pittenger, had formerly worked as a car repo man before opening the once humble street cart in 2005. Inspired by his Alaskan background, he found his hook selling unusual game-meat sausages — the Jack-a-Lope-style dog, made with a blend of jackrabbit and antelope, along with a spicy-sweet mix of cherries and habanero peppers, being the most obvious homage.
Following Bourdain's Midas touch, everything changed for Pittenger. He opened Biker Jim's restaurant in Denver's fashionable "RiNo" (River North) neighborhood in 2011 and was catapulted to nationwide fame, featuring on the Food Network, Netflix, and the Cooking Channel. He ultimately stepped away from the original business in 2024, before starting his own "Bikers and Bakers" concept stall in the city's Avanti food hall, including more brunch-inspired options.
"Biker Jim" and Bourdain stayed in touch for years up to the latter's death in 2018, a testament to his long-standing love for the quirky Denver spot. Some diners might choose to visit Biker Jim's for its novelty factor; others for its renowned, tried-and-tested quality; and some simply to pay homage to the late Bourdain, an undying inspiration to food and travel enthusiasts around the world. Either way, it has long earned its place as one of Denver's most recognisable stops — and a must for the hot dog lovers.
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