Biker Jim's Is Where To Go For The Most Unique Hot Dogs In Colorado

How on Earth could the words "rattlesnake," "reindeer," "ostrich," and "hot dog" belong together? The more appropriate question is "Where on Earth?" The answer is Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, a way-outside-the-box Colorado hot dog establishment named one of the great places to eat in Denver that has become famous for offering the most unconventional frankfurters you'll likely ever sink your teeth into -– dogs that are not only nonconformist in their meat composition but are also gluten-free and dairy-free.

Served up from its restaurant and mobile food cart locations, Biker Jim's menu items include eyebrow raisers like Rattlesnake & Rabbit and the Jack-A-Lope, along with other hot dogs showcasing unusual ingredients ranging from elk and ostrich to German veal and roasted cactus. More conventional dogs are on offer as well, like the All Beef variety and the Bacon Cheddar Brat. Side dishes on the menu to accompany the signature franks include Fried Mac N' Cheese, the vegan side Charred Tahini Cauliflower, and House Fries smothered with pork green chili and cheese.

Packaged Biker Jim's dogs are available for purchase when in stock at the restaurant and select Safeway stores, according to the Biker Jim's website, including flavors like Turducken (turkey, duck, and chicken -– the traditional version of which, incidentally, is one of the hardest dishes to make from scratch) and Pork Sausage with Beef & Ostrich.