Biker Jim's Is Where To Go For The Most Unique Hot Dogs In Colorado
How on Earth could the words "rattlesnake," "reindeer," "ostrich," and "hot dog" belong together? The more appropriate question is "Where on Earth?" The answer is Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, a way-outside-the-box Colorado hot dog establishment named one of the great places to eat in Denver that has become famous for offering the most unconventional frankfurters you'll likely ever sink your teeth into -– dogs that are not only nonconformist in their meat composition but are also gluten-free and dairy-free.
Served up from its restaurant and mobile food cart locations, Biker Jim's menu items include eyebrow raisers like Rattlesnake & Rabbit and the Jack-A-Lope, along with other hot dogs showcasing unusual ingredients ranging from elk and ostrich to German veal and roasted cactus. More conventional dogs are on offer as well, like the All Beef variety and the Bacon Cheddar Brat. Side dishes on the menu to accompany the signature franks include Fried Mac N' Cheese, the vegan side Charred Tahini Cauliflower, and House Fries smothered with pork green chili and cheese.
Packaged Biker Jim's dogs are available for purchase when in stock at the restaurant and select Safeway stores, according to the Biker Jim's website, including flavors like Turducken (turkey, duck, and chicken -– the traditional version of which, incidentally, is one of the hardest dishes to make from scratch) and Pork Sausage with Beef & Ostrich.
Rising fame and a disrupted legacy
Biker Jim's landed on the national map when the late Anthony Bourdain featured the hot dog innovator on his show "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" in 2010. Having previously panned Denver in 2002 as having lackluster food offerings, Bourdain literally ate those words saying, "I can't stop," as he scarfed dogs with Biker Jim (whose real name is Jim Pittenger).
Just as Bourdain's career emerged from humble beginnings, Pittenger also had a modest start in the food industry. Before turning his hand to hot dogs, he was professionally about as far from a culinary innovator as it gets, repossessing cars for a living. A vacation to his home state of Alaska inspired him to purchase a food cart and start a new career in Denver, initially selling the reindeer sausage he loved to eat growing up in Anchorage.
Since Pittenger's big break with Bourdain, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs has been featured on cooking shows on the Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Netflix. But the burgeoning hot dog icon walked away from the Biker Jim's brand in the summer of 2024, citing disagreements with a former friend that he sold 99% of the company to in 2020.
Pittenger has since founded a new food concept, Bikers & Bakers, re-emerging on the Denver food scene with some of his traditional dog flavors as well as new menu items like chicken and waffles and lemon ricotta pancakes. As of fall 2024, his new business iteration can be found at the Denver Milk Market in the city's historic Dairy Block. The original Biker Jim's brand continues to operate from its Denver locations.