The Simple Way Anthony Bourdain Found The Best Dish At Every Restaurant
Anthony Bourdain literally ate his way around the world, choosing travel destinations for shows like "No Reservations" based on how off the beaten path they were. The globetrotting host also lived by the "Grandma Rule" when eating abroad, accepting every dish offered to him in people's homes. With that same open spirit, Bourdain explained how he (and many chefs) managed to uncover the best dish at every restaurant he visited: by simply saying, "I'll have what you're good at" (per KCRW).
Ordering whatever a restaurant excels at does a few things. First, it signals trust in the chef to deliver their strongest dish — whether that's a classic seafood dish they've perfected over time or a newer creation earning buzz while showcasing their creativity. Second, it opens you up to new dining experiences, putting something in front of you that you might not have picked on your own or felt adventurous enough to try. All in all, it often makes for a more memorable meal — and isn't that what dining out is all about?
Remember to keep your dietary needs in mind
In a perfect world, we could all follow Anthony Bourdain's advice without hesitation. However, if you have a food allergy, dietary restriction, or a hardline food dislike, you should be upfront with your server when asking for the best dish. They'll be your main source of information about whether, for example, a dish contains gluten, dairy, or meat. They can also suggest substitutions on behalf of the chef (who will usually be happy to accommodate you) or guide you toward a better fit.
Doing a little research before heading out also helps. Look online for repeat mentions of standout dishes; if you can't narrow it to one, at least get it down to two or three, then ask your server which they recommend. And if you're dining with a group, consider each ordering something from that "best dish" shortlist and sharing plates.