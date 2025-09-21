The Simple Way Anthony Bourdain Found The Best Dish At Every Restaurant

Anthony Bourdain literally ate his way around the world, choosing travel destinations for shows like "No Reservations" based on how off the beaten path they were. The globetrotting host also lived by the "Grandma Rule" when eating abroad, accepting every dish offered to him in people's homes. With that same open spirit, Bourdain explained how he (and many chefs) managed to uncover the best dish at every restaurant he visited: by simply saying, "I'll have what you're good at" (per KCRW).

Ordering whatever a restaurant excels at does a few things. First, it signals trust in the chef to deliver their strongest dish — whether that's a classic seafood dish they've perfected over time or a newer creation earning buzz while showcasing their creativity. Second, it opens you up to new dining experiences, putting something in front of you that you might not have picked on your own or felt adventurous enough to try. All in all, it often makes for a more memorable meal — and isn't that what dining out is all about?