What To Do When Your Instant Pot Gives You The 'Burn' Error

Instant Pots are a marvel of technology — these smart kitchen appliances combine pressure-cooking power into a countertop device that you don't technically need to babysit. This has made them a convenient part of many households' weekly dinner routines, since they work faster than a slow cooker, and most can handle enough food for an entire family. But if you've tried to make fall-apart barbecue chicken, for example, you might have received an unhappy message from your Instant Pot: "BURN." What should you do the next time this happens? It could be as simple as adding a bit more liquid.

Instant Pots need liquid to create the steam they use to cook your food. When that liquid doesn't exist — or there isn't enough of it — inside the metal inner pot, the intense heat can burn whatever is on the bottom, be it diced onion bits, a thick tomato sauce, or chunks of meat. This trips the sensor on the machine and causes it to display the error message. It's a quick enough fix, though. After hitting the "Cancel" button to stop cooking and quick-releasing the steam valve, take a wooden utensil to the bottom of the inner pot to lift the burned food off. Top it off with a bit more liquid to avoid the issue again, replace the lid, and reprogram the cook time to whatever was left when you stopped it.