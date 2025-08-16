How To Make Fall-Apart Instant Pot BBQ Chicken Every Time

Pulled barbecue chicken is one of those versatile dishes that works with just about anything — piled high in a brioche bun, paired with spicy tacos, or tossed into a hearty salad. When you need it fast, the Instant Pot is your best asset, turning minimal prep and effort into a tender and flavorful weeknight meal. To learn how to nail fall-apart Instant Pot barbecue chicken every time, Food Republic consulted Nicole Johnson, food blogger and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do.

For the most shreddable chicken, Johnson recommends using boneless, skinless chicken thighs, as they "hold up under pressure and stay juicy." Unlike lean breasts, thighs are a preferred option due to their higher fat content, which gives them a richer depth of flavor and tenderness. Johnson also advises keeping liquid to a minimum — "usually about [1 to 2] cups" — to ensure a more concentrated flavor. To further elevate the taste, she suggests incorporating rich liquids such as homemade chicken broth, adding that "beer or cider can also be interesting and tasty!" You can also add aromatics like bay leaves, peppercorns, or rosemary to introduce a more complex flavor profile.

As for cooking times, Johnson recommends: "Cook for about [8 to 10] minutes under high pressure for fresh thighs, or [12 to 14] for frozen." One non-negotiable step for fall-apart chicken is to "do a natural release for at least 10 minutes," she added. This helps prevent the chicken from becoming dry and tough, ensuring your poultry stays perfectly moist and tender for any dish.