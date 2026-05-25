The California City That Has Banned Restaurant Chains Since The 1970s

Carmel-by-the-Sea has a long history as a refuge for artists, writers, and other creatives looking for an idyllic spot along the mid-Californian coast. After Spanish colonizers settled in the 1700s — leaving behind the Baroque Carmel Mission — and the area passed from Mexican to American sovereignty, it quickly developed into a village-like community sheltering bohemians and Hollywood royalty alike. As post-World War II U.S. culture leaned heavily into mass consumerism and strip mall development, Carmel's citizens went to painstaking efforts to safeguard its local charm, culminating in the City's Code Book banning restaurant chains to "preserve Carmel's character as a residential village and perpetuate a balance of land uses that are compatible with local resources and the environment" (per Carmel-by-the-Sea's Municipal Code).

A lack of food chains is not the only oddity encountered in Carmel. Among other things, the town did not have numbered street addresses until recently — using individual descriptions for individual homes — or a home mail service. All of this contributes to Carmel's distinctive, almost fairytale-like flair, one which has helped establish its unique reputation.

In a state chock-full of fast food establishments – McDonald's itself first opened in California – Carmel-by-the-Sea is nothing short of an anomaly. But as Americans increasingly shift away from chain restaurants to independent eateries, Carmel's devotion to family-run, local businesses can come as a much-needed breath of air as fresh as the nearby ocean. Indeed, the town boasts more restaurants per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., including an ample buffet of both high-end and intimate eateries: from gourmet Côte d'Azur-inspired bistrots like L'Escargot to Japanese-Californian fusion spots such as the Flying Fish Grill, as well as its oldest establishment still in situ — the 1899-founded Carmel Bakery.