The 2 California Fast Food Joints That Became Historic Landmarks

California has delivered some prominent contributions to American food culture. The state gave rise to the first McDonald's, which opened before iconic chains like Burger King. And in the 19th century, American-Chinese dining emerged in the Bay Area, creating still popular dishes like chop suey. Well, in ode to the state's rich culinary heritage, the city of Los Angeles has also inducted locations of two fast food eateries as historic landmarks.

They're the Munch Box and Wienerschnitzel. Both restaurants look similarly unassuming, constructed as small, predominantly takeout-focused eateries with yellow and red stylings. And even their fare overlaps, too. The Munch Box focuses on burgers, while also serving hot dogs and belly-warming chili dogs, all accompanied with fries and tasty root beer floats. Meanwhile, Wienerschnitzel is all about hot dogs, although the chain sells a varied menu of corn dogs, burgers, and sandwiches, too.

Such casual businesses weren't the first of their kind: Hollywood-based Pink's Hot Dogs predated both for over a decade. However, their historic landmark status instead comes by way of the unique architecture, tailored specifically for on-the-go dining. As examples of some of the earliest roadside dining spots in Los Angeles, they've also been imprinted into American food history.