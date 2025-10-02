The Vintage McDonald's Location That Was Turned Into A Museum

Legendary McDonald's owner Ray Kroc, whose vision and leadership drove it to become the world's largest fast food chain, opened his historic first location in Des Plaines, Illinois, in 1955. But McDonald's actual founding took place 15 years earlier, when brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald opened a barbecue restaurant in San Bernardino, California. That first eatery was demolished long ago, and the brothers' involvement with McDonald's ended in 1961 when they sold to Kroc for $2.7 million. However, the vintage location is now home to an unofficial McDonald's museum.

The First Original McDonald's Museum doesn't have any connection to the chain itself, which had its own McDonald's Store No. 1 Museum at the Des Plaines location from 1985 to 2018. Despite that, the corporate giant hasn't tried to shut it down. The museum opened in 1998 after the building was bought by Albert Okura, who owned the Juan Pollo rotisserie chicken chain. Okura, who died in 2023, was motivated to enter the fast food industry by McDonald's success and decided to open the museum at the place where it all began.

The museum is filled with McDonald's memorabilia, from early food packaging, employee uniforms, and menus, to old photos, to decades of vintage Happy Meal toys, and much more. There are colorful statues of characters like Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar, and a big Golden Arches greets visitors at the entrance. A large, old McDonald's sign out front advertises 15-cent burgers, and a mural on the front outside wall depicts the McDonald brothers and their restaurant.