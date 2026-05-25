31 Years Ago, McDonald's Added An Iconic Dessert To The Menu
The menu at McDonald's is packed with fan-favorite items, and among its many desserts, few are as recognizable or iconic as the McFlurry. Available in various flavors, the frozen treat has become one of the chain's defining menu items. But unlike other classics, such as the cheeseburger or french fries, the McFlurry is actually a relatively recent addition to the McDonald's lineup, first debuting in 1995.
The story of the McFlurry didn't begin in the United States. Instead, the famous dessert was born in Canada. Like several other famous McDonald's menu items — including the Filet-O-Fish — the McFlurry wasn't created by the corporation itself, but by one of its franchisees. The man credited with inventing it was Ron McLellan, who owned a McDonald's location in Bathurst, New Brunswick. According to him, he was compelled to create the dessert because "a new competitor was coming to town" that specialized in ice cream (via YouTube). Worried about losing his already limited dessert sales, he experimented with ways to upgrade McDonald's existing smooth vanilla soft serve, eventually creating a blended treat mixed with candy toppings.
The original McFlurry lineup included six flavors, although Oreo is the only original flavor still around today. The very first McFlurry was sold on June 7, 1995, at McLellan's restaurant. The dessert proved to be an immediate success, and its popularity quickly caught the attention of McDonald's executives. In 1997, it was introduced to the U.S. market and was later rolled out across much of the company's global restaurant network.
Operational needs created, and later retired, the McFlurry spoon
Before the McFlurry could become a global sensation, McDonald's first had to solve a major operational problem. Early versions of the dessert were mixed by hand using a reusable metal blending spindle that combined the soft serve with candy toppings. The issue was that employees had to thoroughly clean and sanitize the tool after every order to avoid cross-contamination. This process proved far too slow and impractical for the high-speed environment of a fast-food restaurant.
To fix the problem, McDonald's worked with a packaging supplier called Flurry International, which collaborated directly with Ron McLellan to develop the now-iconic hollow-handled McFlurry spoon in 1995. Rather than functioning as just a spoon, the handle was specifically designed to attach directly to the mixing machine. Once connected, the machine rapidly spun the spoon to blend the toppings into the soft serve in seconds, eliminating the need for separate mixing equipment altogether and saving heaps of time. That unusual design is also why the spoon often feels firmly stuck in the McFlurry when you pull it out.
But despite being a game-changer, the famous spoon was discontinued in 2023. According to McDonald's, the reason for the change was sustainability: "Restaurants across the country are transitioning to a reusable spindle that's swapped out and cleaned after each McFlurry is made. Once the mixing magic is complete, your McFlurry will be served with a smaller black spoon that uses less plastic." While fans weren't happy about the swap, the decision aligns with McDonald's broader waste-reduction policies and sustainability commitments.