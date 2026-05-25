31 Years Ago, McDonald's Added An Iconic Dessert To The Menu

The menu at McDonald's is packed with fan-favorite items, and among its many desserts, few are as recognizable or iconic as the McFlurry. Available in various flavors, the frozen treat has become one of the chain's defining menu items. But unlike other classics, such as the cheeseburger or french fries, the McFlurry is actually a relatively recent addition to the McDonald's lineup, first debuting in 1995.

The story of the McFlurry didn't begin in the United States. Instead, the famous dessert was born in Canada. Like several other famous McDonald's menu items — including the Filet-O-Fish — the McFlurry wasn't created by the corporation itself, but by one of its franchisees. The man credited with inventing it was Ron McLellan, who owned a McDonald's location in Bathurst, New Brunswick. According to him, he was compelled to create the dessert because "a new competitor was coming to town" that specialized in ice cream (via YouTube). Worried about losing his already limited dessert sales, he experimented with ways to upgrade McDonald's existing smooth vanilla soft serve, eventually creating a blended treat mixed with candy toppings.

The original McFlurry lineup included six flavors, although Oreo is the only original flavor still around today. The very first McFlurry was sold on June 7, 1995, at McLellan's restaurant. The dessert proved to be an immediate success, and its popularity quickly caught the attention of McDonald's executives. In 1997, it was introduced to the U.S. market and was later rolled out across much of the company's global restaurant network.