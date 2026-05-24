Elevate Your Pork Chops With This Flavor-Packed Mayo

When prepared correctly, a pork chop should always have a beautiful crust packed with flavor from your seasonings. While it can be challenging to nail this balance without burning your herbs and spices, a bit of chipotle mayo can save not only your dish but also a ton of your time.

The same way you can use mayo for the crispiest grilled cheese, you can also lean on it to develop the perfect crust on your chops. Mayo comes packed with oils, providing your meat with heat protection on par with most high smoke point cooking fats. However, unlike those fats, it's also a perfect, thick emulsion, so you can apply a thicker coating that won't just drip off before your meat touches the cooking surface. This allows other ingredients like breadcrumbs to adhere to the surface and stay put when you start flipping your chops.

Even without spices, mayo tends to be more flavorful than other high smoke point fats, adding subtle notes of tart and umami. But, since the spices are mixed directly into it, they've got a generous amount of fat to prevent them from burning. Combined with the sugars and proteins present in the condiment, your crust browns quite gradually, letting the heat release the flavor of the spices in a controlled manner. It also couldn't be easier to make, all it takes is three ingredients to make the chipotle mayo of your pork chop's dreams.