How Heat Affects The Flavor Release Of Spices
Everyone knows that heat affects the flavor of ingredients. In meat, it provides a roasted savoriness or adds a touch of char that expands the flavor profile. In vegetables, it caramelizes sugars and breaks down tough fibers, improving both taste and texture. But in spices — ingredients you wouldn't typically consume whole — it does something else entirely.
Warming spices, such as dried chilis, star anise, and peppercorns, draw essential oils to the surface, giving them more exposure to a heat source. The oil is where the flavor is, so drawing it to the surface reduces the need for long simmering or marinating times. Additionally, when that oil is exposed to heat, it has the chance to cook a bit, smoothing out sharp or bitter flavors and adding a toasted taste. Other spices, like coriander or mustard seed, dry out during heating, becoming much easier to grind finely. Since the grind is finer, it's easier to evenly disperse these ingredients throughout a dish.
In short, toasting spices generally means they'll be more flavorful, easier to cook with, and you'll even be able to use smaller amounts. However, it's very easy to burn powdered spices. Only buy whole spices, and take the time to grind them yourself. If you're unsure where to start, Ina Garten recommends using a coffee grinder to create homemade spice blends.
How to properly toast spices
For the same reasons it's always a mistake to buy pre-ground pepper, you should always try to buy small quantities of whole spices. Spices lose their taste over time, and this process only accelerates when they're pre-ground. Instead, invest in a mortar and pestle and learn how to grind whole spices.
The best way to toast whole spices is in a pan. Warm it over medium heat and add your spices, gently stirring them every minute. After two or three minutes, they should start to brown and become fragrant. Once they smell nice and toasty, remove them from the heat and let them cool before grinding or adding them to a dish.
If you have already ground your spices or have no choice but to use pre-ground varieties, try blooming them. Blooming involves gently frying spices, whole or ground, in oil for a couple of minutes to release their flavor and infuse it directly into the fat. This method has the added benefit of creating a spice-infused oil that you can then use to cook meats and vegetables.
Finally, if you're toasting a large batch of spices all at once, you can use an oven. Spread the spices evenly on a baking sheet and place them in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Like toasting in a pan, this should only take two or three minutes, but may take longer for larger spices like cinnamon. Keep a careful eye (and nose) on the oven, and remove the spices as soon as they become fragrant.