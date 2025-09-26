Why More Adults Are Opting For Kids' Meals At Fast Food Chains

Can adults order kids' meals at fast-food chains? The answer is yes, and it's an increasingly popular trend. According to The Wall Street Journal, Circana data show that adults ordered 28% more kids' meals in 2024 than in 2019, despite a decline in restaurant traffic. So what's motivating adults to order like children? Their wallets.

Fast food has long been perceived as inexpensive, but this perception may be shifting. FinanceBuzz reported a 39-100% increase in average fast food meal prices between 2014 and 2024, and customers are taking note. These figures outpaced inflation during this time, and unless you received a significant pay raise, your budget likely won't account for the difference. So instead of skipping fast food altogether, diners are resorting to the kids' menu.

Although smaller than standard meals, kids' meals satisfy that fast-food craving at a fraction of the price. At our local McDonald's, the Big Mac Meal costs $11.99, while a Hamburger Happy Meal costs just $6.29. Aside from price, customers also order kids' meals for the smaller portion size or even the toy. That Big Mac Meal is 1,170 calories, while the Happy Meal is 475. By ordering a kids' option, you've essentially cut the cost — and calories — in half.