Why More Adults Are Opting For Kids' Meals At Fast Food Chains
Can adults order kids' meals at fast-food chains? The answer is yes, and it's an increasingly popular trend. According to The Wall Street Journal, Circana data show that adults ordered 28% more kids' meals in 2024 than in 2019, despite a decline in restaurant traffic. So what's motivating adults to order like children? Their wallets.
Fast food has long been perceived as inexpensive, but this perception may be shifting. FinanceBuzz reported a 39-100% increase in average fast food meal prices between 2014 and 2024, and customers are taking note. These figures outpaced inflation during this time, and unless you received a significant pay raise, your budget likely won't account for the difference. So instead of skipping fast food altogether, diners are resorting to the kids' menu.
Although smaller than standard meals, kids' meals satisfy that fast-food craving at a fraction of the price. At our local McDonald's, the Big Mac Meal costs $11.99, while a Hamburger Happy Meal costs just $6.29. Aside from price, customers also order kids' meals for the smaller portion size or even the toy. That Big Mac Meal is 1,170 calories, while the Happy Meal is 475. By ordering a kids' option, you've essentially cut the cost — and calories — in half.
How to order a kids' meal from different restaurants
There's no hard rule saying adults can't enjoy kids' meals. And although many establishments set an age limit, it's not always enforced. So if your budget is taking a hit, try ordering that petite portion. The worst that can happen is you're denied. Although your ego (and wallet) will suffer a loss, you'll always have the adult menu to fall back on.
Mind you, not all fast food restaurants have kids' meals. Taco Bell removed these budget options over a decade ago, and pizza places like Domino's don't specifically cater to a younger crowd. But luckily, you can always use this Chipotle kids' menu hack to build your own taco or quesadilla, and the majority of fast food joints still offer similar options, from Burger King and Wendy's to Chick-fil-A' and Carl's Jr. Meanwhile, Subway promotes their Fresh Fit For Kids meals as healthy and affordable.
Customers claim ordering kids' meals is easier at fast-food joints than at sit-down restaurants — but that hasn't stopped them from trying. In these attempts, diners discovered that while some servers frown upon adults ordering kids' meals, others take no issue with it. So, if you're craving steak, don't ignore Texas Roadhouse's kids' menu, which allows you to snag a six-ounce steak with one side for under $11. Meanwhile, although Olive Garden has an under-12 policy, TikTokers have discovered a kids' menu loophole: order online instead of dining in, and staff won't question your age.