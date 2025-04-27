Pho Hasn't Been In The US As Long As You Might Have Expected

The cultural mark that phở has made feels timeless. It occupies a culinary space seemingly carved over the course of generations, even outside its birthplace in Vietnam. Phở (pronounced "fuh") is a soup typically composed of rice noodles and meat in a seasoned broth, and it holds a central place in Vietnamese culture as its unofficial national dish. Although phở has solidified its popularity and become nearly synonymous with Vietnamese cuisine all over the world, the dish is relatively new to the U.S.

The year was 1975. North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon, the capital city of South Vietnam, prompting the South Vietnamese government to surrender and effectively end a 30-year conflict. On the heels of this struggle's conclusion, more than 2.5 million refugees fled to other countries, and around 140,000 of that number evacuated to the U.S. As they resettled in new places, they brought with them their culinary traditions, offering a taste of home to their families and new Vietnamese communities and eventually opening restaurants and shops dedicated to phở. Because of initial difficulty accessing certain ingredients, as well as adjustments for American tastes, stateside phở evolved from its original form to include more meat and seasonings. By the early 2000s, phở was widespread in the U.S. That said, you may still struggle with how to eat a bowl of phở like you know what you're doing.