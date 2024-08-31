Who Really Invented Chicago Deep Dish Pizza?

If you visit cities and suburbs across the United States, you'll likely come across one of 100 Pizzeria Uno locations. The franchise may not seem like an institution, but the popular pizzeria has deep roots in American culinary history as the first restaurant to serve up Chicago's famous deep dish pizza.

As the story goes, in 1943, former college football star-turned-businessman, Ike Sewell teamed up with fellow entrepreneur, Ric Riccardo, to open a restaurant on the corner of Ohio and Wabash in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Initially, Sewell suggested Mexican food, but Riccardo suggested serving cuisine from his home country of Italy. Together, they agreed on pizza.

Their pie didn't look much like its thin-crusted ancestor of the old country, however. This new iteration of one of the world's most beloved foods came with a crust at least one-inch thick, loaded with gooey Italian cheeses, topped with chunky tomato sauce and spicy-sweet Italian sausage, and baked and served in a round pan. With the first serving, Sewell and Riccardo went down in history as the inventors of Chicago deep dish pizza — that is, according to some.

Although everyone acknowledges Pizzeria Uno as the first restaurant to serve deep dish pizza, not everyone agrees on its inventor. After all, Sewell and Riccardo were businessmen, not cooks. Plus, Riccardo hailed from Italy's northern region rather than Naples, the southern Italian city known for pizza.