This Mexican Chain Is Known For Being Overpriced

Aside from some eye-popping fast-food price gouges you need to watch out for — we're looking at you, truck stop Taco Bells — you don't expect to pay full-service restaurant rates for on-the-go Tex-Mex food. But customers are complaining that one quick-bite chain is charging way more than its food quality merits: Filiberto's. "I know that prices are increasing everywhere, but ... Filiberto's seems to be raising their prices more aggressively than other businesses, while having their quality go down and down," one Redditor complained.

Filiberto's is a fast-food brand that definitely isn't flashy. The restaurants operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, doing a lot of drive-thru business. For those who choose to dine in, ordering and retrieving your food are both done at the counter — no waiter or waitress comes to your table — and while the design scheme varies from location to location, the interior of any given branch of the chain is likely to be no-frills. You may see hand-scribbled signs alerting patrons to the location of the tip jar or letting them know the Wi-Fi is complimentary. Bottom line, it's not the type of place you would — or should — expect to pay premium prices for your quickie burrito or taco plate. But that's what customers say they're experiencing.

"It's the [McDonald's] of Mexican food," a Reddit user stated. "But people like to pay for convenience, so they thrive." Others agreed, with one user opining that the prices have skyrocketed over the years. "It's unreasonable. High-end pricing for mid-tier food."