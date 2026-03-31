Turn Yellow Mustard Into Your Own DIY Dijon With A Few Pantry Ingredients

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If you were to open your refrigerator right now, it's likely you'd find a bottle of mustard inside. You might even have more than one type of the common condiment, which might be older than the others, as it takes time for mustard to eventually go bad. But sometimes a recipe may call for a particular kind you don't have, or you're out of one you want to use. If it's Dijon mustard you need, instead of running to the store, you can make a DIY imitation with yellow mustard and some familiar items from your pantry.

Mix yellow mustard with a little white wine vinegar to help reproduce Dijon's traditional tang, along with sugar, water, and salt to taste. Since Dijon is spicy, you could also include a bit of horseradish or wasabi to add some flavorful heat. You could also try substituting a spicy brown brand like Gulden's. It has a comparable, but stronger, taste, so add a small amount of water to make it a little less assertive, or reduce the amount if you're cooking with it.

You can use your replicated Dijon in the same way you would the original. In addition to fancying up sandwiches and hot dogs, it can be included in marinades, vinaigrettes, pan sauces, or slathered on meats, poultry, or fish in breaded dishes for the breadcrumbs to cling to. It also often appears in American favorites like deviled eggs and potato salad, and can upgrade boxed mac and cheese.