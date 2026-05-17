Make This Cheesy Snack With Just 2 Ingredients And Your Air Fryer

Many hot, cheese-based snacks require dirtying a bunch of dishes or perfectly executing multiple steps. However, with nothing other than egg whites, parmesan, and an air fryer, you can create puffy, protein-dense food that is ready in less than 10 minutes — if you don't count freezing everything.

The beauty of this recipe is its use of egg whites to hold everything together and create a perfect texture. Egg whites contain tons of ovalbumin, a powerful binding protein that turns into a gel-like substance at high temperatures. Not only does it add a bit more protein to your snack, but it also gives the end product a texture similar to a yeast roll — delicate, chewy, and with a baked or roasted flavor so good, you won't believe it's essentially a frozen food prepared in an air fryer. While you'll want to keep your air fryer clean with a coffee filter or some parchment paper to catch the oil from your cheese, this recipe is great to supplement a light lunch or when you want a quick snack.

To ensure your balls don't melt into puddles of goo, it's vital that you freeze them for at least two hours. For the exteriors to develop good browning, they need a bit of structural support from a cold center. While two hours is a minimum time, you can make and freeze huge batches ahead of schedule and just toss them in your air fryer whenever you get a craving.