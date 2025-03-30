The Coffee Filter Trick For Avoiding A Greasy Mess In Your Air Fryer

There are a few things you need to consider before using coffee filters as air fryer liners, though, starting off with the size of your basket. It's not so much the area you need to consider, but the depth. If your basket is on the shallow side, you will want to make sure the filters lie flatter so they don't come into contact with the heating element and catch fire. If the basket is deeper, this is not so much of a concern.

There is also the volume of food to consider. If you're just cooking something small — say, a slice of apple — you must make sure that the food item isn't so light that the filter could slip out from under it and fly around inside the basket. This, again, is a fire hazard.

Finally, it is worth remembering that coffee filters can also inhibit the Maillard reaction, where food gets deliciously browned during cooking. This is because the paper acts as a barrier between the hot surface and the food. So, if you're making something where you want a good, solid crust on bottom, you might be better off just letting it come into contact with the basket directly.