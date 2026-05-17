How To Make A Protein-Forward Crispy Snack In Minutes
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Whether you're new to the world of protein-maxxing or simply looking to expand your culinary repertoire, there are plenty of tasty ways to incorporate more of the essential macronutrient into your diet. For all the snackers out there, crispy salami bites are an easy, savory, and customizable treat worth exploring.
The only real requirement here is opting for pre-cut, uniform rounds of meat rather than firmer, thick logs, unless you have a mandoline handy — otherwise, you might have trouble achieving the crispy texture we're going for. Trader Joe's Sliced Peppered Uncured Salami offers a nice base, as does Applegate's Organic Uncured Genoa Salami, with 8 and 7 grams of protein per serving, respectively. You can either bake them in a muffin tin until the meat forms a sturdy, crispy cup or lay the slices out in a single layer between paper towels and pop them in the microwave for about a minute (the timing may vary depending on your appliance).
Make sure to give the rounds a bit of time after cooking to stiffen up, so they can hold the weight of your ingredients — because, yes. You're going to pile these bad boys high with all the fixings. Trust us — there are countless combinations to try, and you'll want to taste them all.
There are endless ways to dress up your crispy salami
If you bake your slices in a muffin tin, you can treat the salami almost like a pie crust — which means it's time to fill it with your favorite toppings. Craving something rich? Turn each round into a mini antipasto bite by stuffing it with a bit of fresh mozzarella, a marinated olive, and a slice of roasted red pepper. Alternatively, for a zesty yet peppery kick, add a dollop of sage and arugula pesto, plus a sun-dried tomato. Still want to get in more protein? Go the breakfast route, and spoon in an egg-white scramble.
Flat rounds can be thought of almost like a pizza or a cracker. If you decide to lean into the saltiness factor, try loading them up with a smear of goat cheese and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Looking for more heat? Top them with pickled jalapeños and a dash of hot honey. A small curl of smoked salmon on top of each round would also boost your macros and add an interesting land-meets-sea flair.
Of course, if you want to keep it simple, treating the salami like chips is a stellar option. Dunk them in homemade garlic aioli, herbed ranch, or whip up a quick sauce with yogurt and spices. Use Greek yogurt if you want an extra boost of protein — et voilà. Happy snacking.