How To Make A Protein-Forward Crispy Snack In Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're new to the world of protein-maxxing or simply looking to expand your culinary repertoire, there are plenty of tasty ways to incorporate more of the essential macronutrient into your diet. For all the snackers out there, crispy salami bites are an easy, savory, and customizable treat worth exploring.

The only real requirement here is opting for pre-cut, uniform rounds of meat rather than firmer, thick logs, unless you have a mandoline handy — otherwise, you might have trouble achieving the crispy texture we're going for. Trader Joe's Sliced Peppered Uncured Salami offers a nice base, as does Applegate's Organic Uncured Genoa Salami, with 8 and 7 grams of protein per serving, respectively. You can either bake them in a muffin tin until the meat forms a sturdy, crispy cup or lay the slices out in a single layer between paper towels and pop them in the microwave for about a minute (the timing may vary depending on your appliance).

Make sure to give the rounds a bit of time after cooking to stiffen up, so they can hold the weight of your ingredients — because, yes. You're going to pile these bad boys high with all the fixings. Trust us — there are countless combinations to try, and you'll want to taste them all.