Where To Find A Spicy McDonald's Cheeseburger

With an established presence in over 100 countries, McDonald's is the largest fast food chain in the world. The brand prides itself on consistency, and international locations are known to feature significantly different menus tailored to local taste and ingredients availability (which is why there are so many Filet-O-Fish variations worldwide). Even in the States, menu items can vary from region to region. Just look at New Mexico, where patrons of the Golden Arches get to enjoy a spicy cheeseburger.

This unique burger is known as the Hatch Green Chile Double Cheeseburger, a regional speciality exclusive to the state and select bordering areas like El Paso, Texas. It's not too far off from your standard double cheeseburger, but it's the inclusion of roasted Hatch green chiles that sets it apart. Hatch green chiles are produced in the (you guessed it!) Hatch Valley of southern New Mexico. Known for their smoky, earthy flavor and moderate spiciness, they're pretty uncommon to find fresh outside of the Southwest. We can attribute this to their protected status, meaning they have to be grown in a specific 40-mile valley along the Rio Grande. This unique environment — also known as terroir — is what gives these chiles their distinct flavor.

Due to their unique connection with New Mexico, they're highly popular within the state, so it's no surprise the McDonald's — as well as many other fast food chains — feature them on the menu. Beyond the Green Chile Double Cheese, McDonald's in New Mexico also sells green chiles as a side (usually for under $1). This gives customers the chance to customize their orders, like slathering them on top of McNuggets and fries, or stuffing them into their chicken sandwich.