Make Restaurant-Worthy Smash Burgers With This Underrated Cooking Fat

When it comes to smash burgers versus regular burgers, folks who prefer the former love the crispy edges, intensely seared flavor, and how your cooking fat of choice seeps into every part of the patty. But if you want something that makes all those merits even better, you should seriously consider cooking with duck fat.

Most people prize duck fat for its silky mouthfeel and deep, savory richness. While more commonly used to add umami to vegetables, its 375-degree Fahrenheit smoke point makes it great for developing the perfect crust on a smash burger patty. It's especially helpful for beginner cooks who may not know the exact portions of seasonings to use, or anyone who may be working with less-than-flavorful meat. Just a dollop can completely transform the flavor profile, and while the fat has a lot of flavor, it still pairs well with just about any seasoning.

The best beef blend for smash burgers hovers around 20% to 25% fat, so you can even use duck fat to amend your protein for better patties. This is particularly important when working with anything other than beef, like lean turkey or black beans, as they might crumble apart before they're finished. It may take a few tries to dial in exactly how much you want to use — some recipes recommend a tablespoon for a subtle boost, and some go up to a cup of fat per pound of protein for a confit-style fry.