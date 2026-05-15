Chick-Fil-A's Iconic Phrase Was Inspired By A Fancy Hotel
Since it became a major, recognizable brand in the late 1900s and 2000s, Chick-fil-A has held itself apart from other fast food chains. It has long touted its own high-quality ingredients, from the whole chicken breasts used for its sandwiches and nuggets, to its use of two distinct oils for frying — milder peanut oil for its chicken and canola oil for its waffle fries — neither of which detracts from the flavor of the food. There is also the chain's commitment to courtesy — Reddit ranks its customer service as first-class among fast food restaurants. Part of this elite service is the phrase, "My pleasure," in response to customer thanks. Wondering where it came from? The founder of Chick-fil-A, Truett Cathy, heard a Ritz-Carlton employee use it, and decided to adopt it for his own business.
The phrase goes a step beyond a basic "You're welcome," in that it conveys the speaker was not just willing to do something, but happy to help. In fact, it suggests that the person performing the task gained enjoyment and fulfillment from being able to assist. It has turned into a powerful alternative, and one that initially struck Cathy as a way for his fast food chain to gain prominence over the competition — and it has worked, as evidenced by the numerous articles and discussions posted about it in the digital age alone.
Chick-fil-A encourages, but doesn't mandate, its signature phrase
If you've ever been to a Chick-fil-A and said "Thank you" (and we hope you have), you likely received the standard "My pleasure" response. But what if you didn't? What if the employee actually said — gasp — "You're welcome"? Is that even allowed? As it happens, responding with the signature phrase isn't actually a corporate requirement for the successful chicken chain, though it is heavily instilled in employees, and they are encouraged to use it whenever possible. In some cases, employees have reported receiving points for not saying it, with the points being part of a correction system meant to hold workers accountable.
Unfortunately, Chick-fil-A's reputation around this phrase has led some customers to believe they are receiving lesser service if they don't hear it, and they may take it out on employees unfairly. It is common for new employees, who aren't yet acclimated to the specific terminology, to forget the "proper" response, and some customers even call corporate over it. According to one Redditor, some diners actively try to get employees to say it by repeating "Thank you" over and over again. However, it seems Chick-fil-A has, on the whole, gotten its employees well on board with "My pleasure," as many have stated they have difficulty not responding that way once the habit has been learned.