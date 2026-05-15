Since it became a major, recognizable brand in the late 1900s and 2000s, Chick-fil-A has held itself apart from other fast food chains. It has long touted its own high-quality ingredients, from the whole chicken breasts used for its sandwiches and nuggets, to its use of two distinct oils for frying — milder peanut oil for its chicken and canola oil for its waffle fries — neither of which detracts from the flavor of the food. There is also the chain's commitment to courtesy — Reddit ranks its customer service as first-class among fast food restaurants. Part of this elite service is the phrase, "My pleasure," in response to customer thanks. Wondering where it came from? The founder of Chick-fil-A, Truett Cathy, heard a Ritz-Carlton employee use it, and decided to adopt it for his own business.

The phrase goes a step beyond a basic "You're welcome," in that it conveys the speaker was not just willing to do something, but happy to help. In fact, it suggests that the person performing the task gained enjoyment and fulfillment from being able to assist. It has turned into a powerful alternative, and one that initially struck Cathy as a way for his fast food chain to gain prominence over the competition — and it has worked, as evidenced by the numerous articles and discussions posted about it in the digital age alone.