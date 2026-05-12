The Customer Habit That Jersey Mike's Employees Can't Stand

Jersey Mike's might not equal Subway in the number of locations in the U.S., but customers have found a lot to love about the number three sandwich chain in America, from its fresh-sliced cold cuts to the incomparable two-ingredient spice blend that makes its subs taste so good. Much like Subway, as well as fast-casual chain Chipotle, the employees prepare the food right before your eyes, but it's led to a bad customer habit that the Jersey Mike's workers wish would just stop: Reaching over the glass partition to point at — or in some cases, handle — ingredients.

Over on an r/JerseyMikes thread, one disgruntled worker deadpanned, "Yes. I know what lettuce is. Get your d**n hands out of the food." Further replies recounted some extraordinary stories of customers disregarding the glass, with one customer trying to snag a piece of meat off the slicer, and another reaching over what is effectively a sneeze guard to grab a piece of bread off the counter (which wasn't even for that customer's sandwich).

Not only is it just rude to do to the employees, but the glass partition is there to prevent cross-contamination between customers and all the ingredients on the assembly line. When someone takes part of their body — their arm, their hand — and goes over the glass, they risk bringing their germs to the other side as well.