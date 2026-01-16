The US State That Grows The Most Tomatoes By A Long Shot

Few fruits and vegetables are as versatile as the tomato. When raw, it adds freshness and structure to salads and sandwiches; when cooked, it can be reduced into pastas, sauces, and canned products that form the backbone of countless dishes. Given its importance in global cuisine, large-scale and reliable production is essential, and one state doing far more heavy lifting than others is California.

In 2025, California produced a staggering 229.2 million CWT of tomatoes (per World Population Review). CWT stands for hundredweight, a unit commonly used in large-scale agricultural figures. One CWT equals 100 pounds, so California's 229.2 million CWT translates to 22.92 billion pounds of tomatoes. While the state dominates total tomato volume, Florida supplies nearly all of the nation's winter tomato supply and accounts for over 50% of domestic fresh-market production (per USDA), despite producing only 6.5 million CWT. Globally, California alone supplies roughly one-third of the world's processed tomatoes (per Tomato News). Even so, the United States still ranks fourth in global tomato production, behind top producer China, followed by India and Turkey.

California's tomato-growing dominance is largely due to its climate. Most tomatoes are grown in the Central Valley, the region that supplies much of the nation's processing tomatoes, including those used by chains like Olive Garden. In particular, the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys are prime growing areas, as they benefit from a Mediterranean climate of warm, dry summers and cool winters that are ideal for tomato cultivation. However, increasing droughts and water scarcity threaten the future of the industry.