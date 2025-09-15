How Sea Salt Fights Off Pests In Your Garden

Gardeners know the frustration of finding slugs chewing through tender leaves or caterpillars nibbling away at prized herbs. It's discouraging, and no one does all that hard work expecting to see it come to nothing in the end. Chemical pesticides can feel like overkill, and while natural fixes such as vinegar can repel insects, they don't always live up to their promise. Sea salt, which has multiple health and wellness benefits on its own, stands out as a surprisingly effective solution when used correctly. Food Republic spoke exclusively with Nicole Carpenter, pest control professional and President of Black Pest Prevention, about why it's worth trying. "It's not the sodium chloride that makes sea salt [work] but the texture," she tells us. She describes the grains as "tiny scratchy shards of glass" with one key difference: They absorb moisture.

This unique texture is what makes sea salt (which is different from kosher salt) deadly to certain pests, allowing you to solve your problem without an expensive or environmentally harmful pesticide. As Carpenter explains, "Sea salt won't do anything to hard-shelled pests like beetles, cockroaches, or ants, but works on soft-bodied slugs, snails, caterpillars, sowbugs, and some larvae." When these creatures attempt to crawl across a salted area, the abrasive crystals scrape their bodies and quickly draw out vital moisture. "Sea salt is basically a desiccant — it pulls water out of their tissues, eventually killing them," Carpenter says. The result isn't instant, but it's effective at discouraging repeat visitors. For gardeners tired of seeing their plants under attack, understanding which pests are vulnerable is the first step toward using salt strategically. It isn't a cure-all, but when matched with the right invaders, it can make a noticeable difference in protecting your garden.