Keep Your Rosemary Plants Thriving With A Simple Maintenance Tip

When it comes to crafting a French-style bouquet garni for soups and stocks or a steak infused with fragrant, earthy flavors, rosemary is a non-negotiable. For green-thumbs who've cracked the code that fresh herbs are a breeze to grow at home, there's one un-skippable step to ensure your homegrown rosemary plant thrives: pruning. To find out why this simple method is essential for healthy rosemary, Food Republic spoke with Michael Clarke, founder of Yardwork.

Pruning is the common practice of selectively removing certain parts of the plant to improve its health and productivity. The best time to prune rosemary is after flowering is complete, which is late spring to early summer. "...when you trim the tips, hormones redistribute, activating dormant side buds, with multiple new shoots emerging below each cut," Clarke told us. Alongside providing you with a healthier, more bountiful rosemary plant, consistent pruning also improves the taste of your harvest, too. "Newer growth contains higher essential oil concentration," Clarke added. These aromatic essential oils are directly responsible for the flavor intensity of the rosemary, so a little pruning can add heaps of pine-y, evergreen notes to your dishes.

Rosemary "... naturally grows leggy, sparse, and brittle, if left untouched," Clarke explained. A young rosemary bush should be pruned monthly to ensure full, bushy growth. "... it's best to cut two to three inches of soft, green growth, never cutting down into the hardwood," said Clarke. This is because over-cutting where there are no leaves present may prevent new shoot growth.