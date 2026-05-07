This 1950s Italian Sandwich Chain Is Still Going Strong In The Northeast

Sandwiches are a tough item to build a restaurant chain on, especially with competition from the likes of Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, and Subway, which seems to be everywhere. But smart chains, especially those that are smaller and cover a region of the U.S. rather than having a national footprint, may have a more focused menu, opting to do a few things very well, rather than many items at a moderate level. This is the case for Moe's Italian Sandwiches, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with locations throughout New England.

This Italian sandwich chain is doing quite well for itself, still going strong after founder Phil (also called "Moe") Pagano first opened his doors to the public in 1959. It has expanded from the original shop to include 15 other locations spread across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, with most of them franchisee-owned. This means that the vast majority of Moe's Italian Sandwiches restaurant owners thought so highly of the company that they opted to buy in (literally). The company itself is also busy expanding, with plans to open a new, larger-format restaurant in Newington, New Hampshire, in May 2026, with Moe's insiders not ruling out the possibility of a drive-thru.