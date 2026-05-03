10 Best Pizza Spots In New Orleans, According To A Local

New Orleans is known for being a bit, well, different than the rest of the country. We parade through the streets with brass bands at the slightest provocation. We created the masterpiece that is the po'boy, and we made beignets into a local icon. We know where to find great coffee in historic locations. We make mac and cheese with long noodles instead of elbow macaroni. When it comes down to it, incredible (and unique) food is probably what New Orleans is best known for. And while many people associate the city with characteristic foods like gumbo, crawfish, and jambalaya, the Crescent City has a buzzing pizza scene, too.

In fact, certain pizzerias in the New Orleans have large, loyal followings. There are over a dozen pizza styles in the U.S., and you'll find many of them represented throughout the city. Whether you're lucky enough to live in the Big Easy or just passing through, these are a few of the best pizza places in New Orleans to try for the first time or the 50th. As a little lagniappe (Louisianian for "a little something extra"), here are a few of the best ways to reheat pizza. That's if a slice makes it home from the restaurant, of course.