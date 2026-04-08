This Pizza Trend Has Staying Power In 2026

In the history of world cuisine, no food has held such a chokehold over humans as pizza. Endlessly customizable, you can swap out the typical dough for focaccia, or make it gluten-free by using cauliflower. And when it comes to toppings, fruit adds an unexpected element, while pickles add crunch and tang. If you pay attention to pizza trends, though, it seems like there is always a new one taking the food scene by storm, and Hormel Foods identified one that is sure to get you hot (and perhaps a bit bothered); it's spice, but not from just any old source. No, Hormel identified specific, named peppers as one of the top pizza trends for 2026: calabrian chilies.

Calabrian chilies peppers hail from (surprise, surprise) Calabria, Italy, where the at-times intense Mediterranean sun and acidic soil are perfectly calibrated to grow these beloved vegetables. They add a fiery spice to anything in which they are included, with about a medium heat level in comparison with all the peppers on the spectrum. And while they are spicier than jalapeños, they still retain their sweet and bright flavor, making them a worthy addition to the medley of meats, vegetables, cheese, and sauce that make up pizza toppings.

If you want your next homemade pizza pie to be on trend this year, consider incorporating them into your sauce. Or, you might use the calabrian chilis in oil as a spread or place them in evenly spaced dollops around your dough.