I Lived In New Orleans For 15 Years: These Are The Hands-Down 5 Best Coffee Shops
Coffee is a big deal in New Orleans. Everyone has a preferred strength and preparation, and opinions over whether chicory is mandatory in a café au lait (it is) are as strong as a French roast. As a Louisiana native with deep ties to the Crescent City, I learned this at a young age – my grandmother was born and raised here, so growing up, I heard all manner of stories about streetcars, second lines, and Sazeracs. Many of her stories focused on her trips to the French Market with her own grandmother in the early 1910s. Her tales inspired me to move to the Crescent City, and nearly 20 years later, I'm as enamored with the place as she was.
The French Market itself has been situated next to the Mississippi River Levee in the French Quarter since 1790. Famous as an open-air market and grocery, coffee beans were a common sight. Clearly, New Orleans has a long history with the stuff, and roasters in the city keep coffee's future deliciously bright here.
The following coffee shops are, I believe, the best in the city. Admittedly, they're concentrated around the French Quarter and Uptown because those are the places I've primarily worked over my 15 years in New Orleans. I apologize to the other neighborhoods for the oversight (Shout out to The Bean Gallery and Sacred Grinds). Whether you're looking for a good cup of joe or want a history and culture lesson on the side, these spots never disappoint.
Backatown Coffee Parlour
Backatown was my go-to coffee spot when I worked near Basin Street. The shop is small, and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Its name is an homage to this coffeehouse's location and history. The term originated in the 1800s, when the French Quarter made up the majority of the city. The uninhabited area at the rear of the settlement came to be known as the "back of town," which was shortened further by locals. Backatown Coffee Parlor is located on that historical divide.
The coffeehouse has a patio area overlooking Basin Street, with strings of lights hanging above tables and shady canopies. When you enter the cafe, there are leather sofas, lots of chairs, local art, and a mural of people dancing on a side wall. You'll order at the back of the cafe beside a display case filled with fresh pastries and desserts. The counter is well-laid out and inviting, easily sidestepping a problem many coffee shops have. There are large metal letters on the coffee counter spelling out the cafe's name and complementing the clean, bright space with an industrial edge. Backatown serves pressed sandwiches, breakfast, soups, and rotating specials such as blackened crawfish over grits.
(504) 372-4442
301 Basin St #1, New Orleans, LA 70112
Envie Espresso Bar & Cafe
Many people refer to the European nature of the Crescent City, and Cafe Envie at the edge of the French Quarter embodies a continental coffee experience. The shop is airy and spacious, with French doors that are opened in the spring and summer for views of the French Market and great people watching. I would stop here on my way to work on Chartres Street several times a week.
Located on the corner of Decatur and Barracks Streets, the cafe occupies part of the lower portion of a historic three-story building. As soon as you enter, the whir of espresso machines and grinders greets you as warmly as the baristas. The counter is actually a long wooden bar that stretches most of the length of the space, serving as a place to order and then sit and enjoy your purchases. There are also tables along the open French doors and on the sidewalks.
Envie serves hot breakfasts, pastries, and a variety of coffee drinks, including some with added buzz. It's common to have combined coffeehouses and bars in the city, so it's no surprise that Envie offers alcoholic beverages alongside espressos. Whichever combination you pick, it'll be made fresh to order from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. or midnight.
(504) 524-3689
1241 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Croissant D'Or Patisserie
Croissant D'Or is one of my favorite places in the city. Located on Ursulines Avenue in the French Quarter, this coffee shop has the odd distinction of still having sidewalk tiles in front announcing separate entrances for men and women. Don't worry, though — the policy is no longer enforced. But those pieces of history are just a primer for what you'll find inside. French pastries, savory breakfasts, and incredible coffee are served in a room with original white-tiled floors and a massive stained glass mural of the history of coffee production.
There's even a small courtyard where you can have your coffee or brunch. There's a classical-style statue of a woman at one end of the space and all manner of plants, giving the area a "secret garden" feel. If you're a reader, this is one of the best spots you can find to bring a book and enjoy a quiet afternoon.
The restaurant has been on Ursulines Avenue for more than 30 years, and recently opened a second location on Chartres Street. The second location sells the same delicious French tortes, croissants, and galettes as the original, so if one location has a long line, you might have better luck at the other. Oh, and if you've never had the delight of an Africaine Charlotte, it's a creamy concoction of vanilla and chocolate mousses with a white chocolate ganache. Pair it with a café au lait for a one-of-a-kind experience.
(504) 524-4663
617 Ursulines Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116
The Vintage
Venturing Uptown to Magazine Street, The Vintage micro-roasts its coffee, meaning that the batches are kept small to maintain stellar quality. And it shows in every drink made here. The spot is airy, with large windows for people watching, and features plush seating. Aside from the coffee, The Vintage is also known for its rotating specialty beignets, one of New Orleans' most iconic dishes. If the dirt cake one happens to be available when you go, don't hesitate — I'm still thinking about it years after I last had one.
The interior is decorated with a combination of antiques and retro-inspired furniture, including velvet chairs and a plush-topped piano. The marble-covered counter is inviting and immaculate, completing the vintage feel that the cafe worked hard for. This shop has a variety of hot and cold lattes, including a turmeric-based one. And then there's the food: The restaurant serves breakfast all day, as well as pressed sandwiches, flatbreads, and other small plates like crawfish queso.
The first time I visited was right after the grand opening in 2018. It wasn't the first time I'd seen a combined bar and coffee house, but it was the first time I'd seen the concept so carefully thought out and planned for. You'll get a great drink, no matter which side of the shop you decide to order from.
(504) 324-7144
3121 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Gracious Bakery
Gracious Bakery has two locations: one on St. Charles Avenue and one on Prytania Street. Both are excellent, but my personal favorite is the Prytania location. Not only is it right next to an ice cream shop and several respected restaurants, but it's also just a few blocks from the historic Prytania Theatre. Take a tip from me and grab an iced coffee and a pastry (preferably a morning bun) before heading to the theatre for a classic film on Sunday morning.
Because Gracious is a bakery as well as a cafe, the pastries are made in-house and served fresh, unlike many coffee shops that are unable to bake on site. Gracious also incorporates local ingredients into its foods at every opportunity. Several items are made with Three Brothers cane syrup, and the bakery makes its own pecan and king cake coffee syrups seasonally. You can even grab an incredible sandwich or spread from the cafe, making it a one-stop shop for that day's meals.
(504) 300-8135
4930 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115