I Lived In New Orleans For 15 Years: These Are The Hands-Down 5 Best Coffee Shops

Coffee is a big deal in New Orleans. Everyone has a preferred strength and preparation, and opinions over whether chicory is mandatory in a café au lait (it is) are as strong as a French roast. As a Louisiana native with deep ties to the Crescent City, I learned this at a young age – my grandmother was born and raised here, so growing up, I heard all manner of stories about streetcars, second lines, and Sazeracs. Many of her stories focused on her trips to the French Market with her own grandmother in the early 1910s. Her tales inspired me to move to the Crescent City, and nearly 20 years later, I'm as enamored with the place as she was.

The French Market itself has been situated next to the Mississippi River Levee in the French Quarter since 1790. Famous as an open-air market and grocery, coffee beans were a common sight. Clearly, New Orleans has a long history with the stuff, and roasters in the city keep coffee's future deliciously bright here.

The following coffee shops are, I believe, the best in the city. Admittedly, they're concentrated around the French Quarter and Uptown because those are the places I've primarily worked over my 15 years in New Orleans. I apologize to the other neighborhoods for the oversight (Shout out to The Bean Gallery and Sacred Grinds). Whether you're looking for a good cup of joe or want a history and culture lesson on the side, these spots never disappoint.