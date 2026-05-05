Which US State Produces The Most Cranberries?

Cranberries are one of the most versatile fruits out there. With a tart, tangy taste, you'll find them pressed into delicious juice, simmered into an Ina-Garten-approved sauce, or dried into a sweet, chewy snack. With its wide range of uses, it's no surprise that they're ranked as Americans' second-favorite berry (per the USDA). This got us wondering which state produces the most cranberries. Here's a hint: It's not California. While the sunny state is widely considered to be the agricultural heart of the U.S., it's actually Wisconsin that leads the nation's cranberry production.

Producer of the most cheese in the country, a lesser-known fact is that Wisconsin produces more cranberries than all other states combined. In 2025 alone, it produced 5.3 million of the 8.1 million barrels produced in the U.S. that year (per the World Population Review). Other major producers include Massachusetts, Oregon, and New Jersey. Alongside contributing the majority of the United States' cranberries, Wisconsin also supplies more than 50% of the world's total supply.

Today, Wisconsin's cranberry industry is worth roughly $1 billion and employs over 4,000 people. With these numbers, it's no surprise that the cranberry was designated the official state fruit in 2004, and a cranberry festival is held every September in Warrens that attracts over 100,000 visitors. The state is also leading innovation in cranberry development. The University of Wisconsin-Madison significantly contributes to development within the industry, which includes creating new varieties. Fresh cranberries are hard to enjoy on their own thanks to their natural tartness (which is why cranberry juice should be sweetened for cocktails). To tackle this issue, the University developed new, sweeter berries like the "Sweetie" cranberry.