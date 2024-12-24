Why You Should Skip Unsweetened Cranberry Juice When Making Cocktails

If you've ever tried 100% natural cranberry juice, you'll know that just one sip is enough to bring on that puckered-lip, "it's too sour" facial expression. The juice is undeniably tart, so tart in fact that you are more likely to be served sweetened cranberry juice or a cranberry punch with other fruits mixed in. But what about when you're making cocktails with cranberry juice? Is the sour taste a flavor factor in this case that would be ruined by additional sweeteners? We talked to Claire Marin, the owner and head distiller at Catskill Provisions Distillery, makers of Pollinator Spirits, to get some answers.

"Typically, a sweetened option is more tasty and recommended," Marin says. "Unsweetened can be stringent and even bring bitterness to a cocktail." And there's your verdict: Unsweetened cranberry juice brings the wrong kind of bitterness to your cocktail, so next time you see that 100% juice label, run the other way. Using a sweetened cranberry juice brings that more inviting sugary taste to your cocktail, and also makes for easier assembly with fewer ingredients since you can omit additional simple syrup. The cranberry juice will already be well balanced so you don't have to adjust the sweetness in each glass individually either. While some purists may scoff at the use of anything but all natural cranberry — if you like getting punched in the mouth with every sip, sure go for natural juice or even straight cranberry concentrate — the experts clearly favor the use of a little extra sweetener.