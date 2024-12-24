Why You Should Skip Unsweetened Cranberry Juice When Making Cocktails
If you've ever tried 100% natural cranberry juice, you'll know that just one sip is enough to bring on that puckered-lip, "it's too sour" facial expression. The juice is undeniably tart, so tart in fact that you are more likely to be served sweetened cranberry juice or a cranberry punch with other fruits mixed in. But what about when you're making cocktails with cranberry juice? Is the sour taste a flavor factor in this case that would be ruined by additional sweeteners? We talked to Claire Marin, the owner and head distiller at Catskill Provisions Distillery, makers of Pollinator Spirits, to get some answers.
"Typically, a sweetened option is more tasty and recommended," Marin says. "Unsweetened can be stringent and even bring bitterness to a cocktail." And there's your verdict: Unsweetened cranberry juice brings the wrong kind of bitterness to your cocktail, so next time you see that 100% juice label, run the other way. Using a sweetened cranberry juice brings that more inviting sugary taste to your cocktail, and also makes for easier assembly with fewer ingredients since you can omit additional simple syrup. The cranberry juice will already be well balanced so you don't have to adjust the sweetness in each glass individually either. While some purists may scoff at the use of anything but all natural cranberry — if you like getting punched in the mouth with every sip, sure go for natural juice or even straight cranberry concentrate — the experts clearly favor the use of a little extra sweetener.
Making cocktails with sweetened cranberry juice
Cranberry juice is a classic cocktail ingredient, appearing in some of the most basic orders, seasonal selections, and high class beverages. If you need any further proof that the iconic vodka cran should be made with sweetened juice, just ask the creators. You guessed it, the vodka cranberry cocktail was invented by Ocean Spray — yes, that brand that sells juice that looks like it would be found in an elementary school rather than behind a bar. The original recipe called for a squeeze of lime, so you can add a bit of that sour taste back, but the sweet juice is what has kept this recipe alive since its birth in 1945.
You can also use cranberry juice to add a splash of sweetness to earthier drinks, like Guy Fieri's Fall apple cocktail. The drink calls for whiskey, apple liqueur, and cranberry juice to make a rich mixture of fruity caramel deliciousness. All natural cranberry juice in this case wouldn't complement the flavors, and the tartness would be overwhelming — which would honestly be the case with most cocktails. A little sour or bitter taste can be a feature, but too much, as Claire Marin reminds us, can overwhelm the palate and make us wish we'd ordered a drink that was actually drinkable. So, whether you work at a bar or are just a cocktail connoisseur, make sure to stock up on sweetened cranberry juice to get the most well-rounded results from your drinks.