Which US State Produces The Most Cheese?

It's no secret: Americans love cheese. This mouth-watering dairy product is indispensable to a broad range of U.S. classics like cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, enchiladas, and more, integrated into just about every regional cuisine. Yet when examining the origin of the foodstuff, pinpointing precisely where most production occurs isn't always so clear. Nevertheless, on a state-by-state basis, there is one area that's historically topped the charts: Wisconsin.

With a slogan like America's Dairyland, the state's status hardly comes as a surprise. The state produced some 3.51 billion pounds in 2023, overtaking runner-up California by over a billion pounds (per Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin). Production covers hundreds of styles, from feta and parmesan to provolone. And the state crafts cheeses popular among American consumers, such as cheddar and mozzarella — these two accounted for 51% of Wisconsin production in 2021.

Such a comprehensive approach to cheese-making reflects the state's storied dairy history. Production of cheese began around the mid-19th century, with the many styles reflecting the diverse immigrant backgrounds. It didn't take long for production to industrialize, and by the early 20th century, the state was already known as a leading cheese producer. So next time you're buying the best cheddar slices for your burgers, look for the state of origin on the package; it's likely Wisconsin.