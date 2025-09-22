Which US State Produces The Most Cheese?
It's no secret: Americans love cheese. This mouth-watering dairy product is indispensable to a broad range of U.S. classics like cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, enchiladas, and more, integrated into just about every regional cuisine. Yet when examining the origin of the foodstuff, pinpointing precisely where most production occurs isn't always so clear. Nevertheless, on a state-by-state basis, there is one area that's historically topped the charts: Wisconsin.
With a slogan like America's Dairyland, the state's status hardly comes as a surprise. The state produced some 3.51 billion pounds in 2023, overtaking runner-up California by over a billion pounds (per Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin). Production covers hundreds of styles, from feta and parmesan to provolone. And the state crafts cheeses popular among American consumers, such as cheddar and mozzarella — these two accounted for 51% of Wisconsin production in 2021.
Such a comprehensive approach to cheese-making reflects the state's storied dairy history. Production of cheese began around the mid-19th century, with the many styles reflecting the diverse immigrant backgrounds. It didn't take long for production to industrialize, and by the early 20th century, the state was already known as a leading cheese producer. So next time you're buying the best cheddar slices for your burgers, look for the state of origin on the package; it's likely Wisconsin.
American cheese production occurs in many states
Although the Midwest may be known for its dairy products like cheese curds (not to be confused with cottage cheese), not all cheese production is clustered among these states. California, Idaho, New Mexico, and New York comprised the remaining top five in 2023 production — and each state comes with its own cheese-making nuances.
Between 2020 and 2024, California had the most dairy cows in the U.S. (per Statistica), which helps explain why it also leads the nation in ice cream production. In the Golden State, fresh mozzarella constitutes the majority of cheese production, but the region also leads in Hispanic cheeses like Monterey Jack, which emerged in the area. Nevertheless, the range of varieties is much lower than what's produced in Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, Idaho also boasts its own strengths in industrial dairy. In addition to hosting the world's largest yogurt production center, the state is celebrated for its high-quality goat cheese. And in New Mexico, the existing cattle industry led to the opening of a large-scale cheese plant, which supplies cheese to commercial settings. So while Wisconsin may lead cheese production in most metrics, keep in mind the U.S. is home to a diverse array of cheese-making hotspots.