Don't Toss Those Overripe Bananas. Use Them In Your Backyard Instead

Even if you prefer buying green bananas over ripe ones, just about every banana lover has accidentally let them sit too long and turn brown. Fortunately, these dark, mushy fruits are good for more than just some simple, three-ingredient banana bread — they're also a favorite snack of butterflies.

Mint is perfect for beginner gardeners who want more pollinators, and you should always plant basil alongside your tomatoes to help with flower pollination, but it never hurts to give butterflies an extra enticement. Overripe bananas are chock full of sugars that every type of butterfly loves, turning this infamous bit of kitchen waste into an explosion of life for your yard. All pollinators have a sweet tooth, but so do hornets and wasps, so be careful and position your bananas away from areas where you usually spend time.

While you can mash the flesh onto a plate or peel back the skin and toss it in the corner of your yard, this leaves the bait vulnerable to ground insects. It can also cause the banana to dry out prematurely, and butterflies prefer their food to retain moisture. If you want to specifically attract butterflies and other pollinators, take advantage of their wings and hang the fruit from a branch or post so they get first dibs on the treat.