Don't Toss Those Overripe Bananas. Use Them In Your Backyard Instead
Even if you prefer buying green bananas over ripe ones, just about every banana lover has accidentally let them sit too long and turn brown. Fortunately, these dark, mushy fruits are good for more than just some simple, three-ingredient banana bread — they're also a favorite snack of butterflies.
Mint is perfect for beginner gardeners who want more pollinators, and you should always plant basil alongside your tomatoes to help with flower pollination, but it never hurts to give butterflies an extra enticement. Overripe bananas are chock full of sugars that every type of butterfly loves, turning this infamous bit of kitchen waste into an explosion of life for your yard. All pollinators have a sweet tooth, but so do hornets and wasps, so be careful and position your bananas away from areas where you usually spend time.
While you can mash the flesh onto a plate or peel back the skin and toss it in the corner of your yard, this leaves the bait vulnerable to ground insects. It can also cause the banana to dry out prematurely, and butterflies prefer their food to retain moisture. If you want to specifically attract butterflies and other pollinators, take advantage of their wings and hang the fruit from a branch or post so they get first dibs on the treat.
How to hang a banana to attract butterflies
The more overripe the banana becomes, the more delicate it will be, so hanging it by the stem alone may not be the best idea. The key to keeping this bait around as long as possible is to give the fruit some structural support.
The easiest option is to use a suet cage with holes large enough for butterflies to pass through, though this may still block some from reaching the fruit. A better solution is to make a DIY banana holder with bailing wire or another material that bends easily but holds its shape. Using pliers, wrap the wire around the banana until it's secure enough not to fall apart after a day or two. Create a small hook at the stem end, tie on enough string, and hang the contraption from a branch or post.
To actually attract butterflies, you'll need to expose the flesh of the fruit. Simply tossing a whole overripe banana into a hanging pot won't do the trick. Peel back a thin strip and leave that open area accessible so butterflies can feed, while still keeping enough of the fruit covered to prevent it from drying out too quickly.