Don't Throw Out Your Old K-Cups – Use Them To Attract Hummingbirds Instead
Aside from being whirring little gems of color, hummingbirds are important pollinators, especially for tubular flowers like lupine and foxglove, and great devourers of all sorts of pests, from mosquitoes to caterpillars. But you'll need to attract them to your space first, so hang onto those old K-Cups and use them to provide a nice little bath!
Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy have a great video showing you the step-by-step process of assembling your own DIY solar-powered bird bath. But what really makes it special is the inclusion of an old K-Cup as a bubbler. The end result is a light upswell of water through the cup and over the sides, like a continuously overflowing cup. Given a K-Cup's small size and fairly durable plastic, it's a free and easy conversion to an existing system that's an absolute magnet for everything from hummingbirds to bees.
A hummingbird's short legs mean they don't like to preen and wash in deeper baths, preferring to cool off in shallow sources. A bubbler is the perfect choice, giving them a small ledge to perch on that's perfectly situated to still access the water. Plus, this fountain design is also a natural attractor for other pollinators, including bees and wasps. And since the whole thing is made of plastic and uses running water, it's easier to maintain than traditional stone structures that use still water and slowly develop all sorts of algae and grime over time.
How to up the effectiveness of your new bubbler fountain
Most hummingbirds are migratory, so while you're unlikely to get many to nest around your home, getting them to stick around, pollinate, and eat bugs is all about cultivating the right environment. Like any hotel, good water pressure is always welcome, but hummingbirds won't turn down some nice decor or tasty snacks if you offer them.
Old condiment bottles can be repurposed — specifically, the iconic Kikkoman soy sauce containers are some of the best hummingbird feeders around (plus they're free). Remember, hummingbirds like to eat every 10 minutes or so, so providing a readily available food source next to their bath encourages them to stick around and explore. You can guarantee they'll notice the feeders by scattering some red apple peels in your yard around the bottles, as the birds are attracted to the color red and may even like the sweetness of any remaining flesh on the skin. Diversifying their meal with overripe bananas can help, as these attract the tiny bugs they love to eat.
Strategically planting the right flowers around your feeder and bath can further increase your fountain's effectiveness. Hummingbirds aren't very picky about what flowers they feed from, but they're especially attracted to anything bright and showy. Since you've already got such a lovely garden centerpiece bubbling away, framing it with a stunning spring and summer backdrop rich in white, purple, and orange only makes it more enticing. Just be sure to fertilize appropriately in the spring to ensure they have the most blooms and nectar possible.