Don't Throw Out Your Old K-Cups – Use Them To Attract Hummingbirds Instead

Aside from being whirring little gems of color, hummingbirds are important pollinators, especially for tubular flowers like lupine and foxglove, and great devourers of all sorts of pests, from mosquitoes to caterpillars. But you'll need to attract them to your space first, so hang onto those old K-Cups and use them to provide a nice little bath!

Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy have a great video showing you the step-by-step process of assembling your own DIY solar-powered bird bath. But what really makes it special is the inclusion of an old K-Cup as a bubbler. The end result is a light upswell of water through the cup and over the sides, like a continuously overflowing cup. Given a K-Cup's small size and fairly durable plastic, it's a free and easy conversion to an existing system that's an absolute magnet for everything from hummingbirds to bees.

A hummingbird's short legs mean they don't like to preen and wash in deeper baths, preferring to cool off in shallow sources. A bubbler is the perfect choice, giving them a small ledge to perch on that's perfectly situated to still access the water. Plus, this fountain design is also a natural attractor for other pollinators, including bees and wasps. And since the whole thing is made of plastic and uses running water, it's easier to maintain than traditional stone structures that use still water and slowly develop all sorts of algae and grime over time.