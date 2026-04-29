BBQ Lovers Agree, These Are 15 Of The Best Pork Ribs In The US

For barbecue lovers, heaven isn't harps and clear skies — it's a BBQ joint filled with a blues and honky tonk soundtrack and the tantalizing smell of woodsmoke. Your platter is piled high with sliced meats, delicious sides, and, most importantly, a rack of freshly-smoked ribs ready to slide off the bone and melt in your mouth.

As it turns out, you don't have to reach the pearly gates to experience all this. Outrageously good ribs — glowing pink, with a red and peppery bark and a smoke ring you can see, smell, and taste from space — can be found all across the country, often times in places without anywhere to sit. They're seemingly ubiquitous, in the Southern and Midwestern barbecue capitals of the U.S. like Texas, Tennessee, and Missouri, but can also be found in California and the Northeast — all of which contribute flavors and cuisines to the many styles of American BBQ.

Good ribs take time, but they aren't fussy. Some sweetness, some vinegar, some smoke, occasionally some spice — that's what you get after hours and hours of smoking. If you are a little patient, you'll end up with something divine — particularly if you head to these places.