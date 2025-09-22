This Missouri BBQ Restaurant Has Gained A Reputation For The Best Ribs In The Country

Fans of good food know that there are plenty of styles of American barbecue to explore and enjoy. But if you're specifically searching for some of the most satisfying ribs in the U.S., you'll want to make the trip to Pappy's Smokehouse in Missouri. In 2016, Food Network featured it as the best rib spot on its show "Top 5 Restaurants," praising the meat's sweet and savory balance.

One of the things that makes Pappy's ribs special is that it uses a St. Louis cut, which is one of the best for barbecuing. The recipe, originally crafted by pitmaster Skip Steele, combines Memphis and Kansas City styles and uses a proprietary dry rub with brown sugar. For juicy results, the smokehouse cooks all of its meats low and slow over fruit woods like apple and cherry. No sauces are used during the smoking process, but four varieties — Original, Sweet Baby Jane, Carolina Vinegar, and HooDoo Sauce — are available for diners to use if they choose.