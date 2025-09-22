This Missouri BBQ Restaurant Has Gained A Reputation For The Best Ribs In The Country
Fans of good food know that there are plenty of styles of American barbecue to explore and enjoy. But if you're specifically searching for some of the most satisfying ribs in the U.S., you'll want to make the trip to Pappy's Smokehouse in Missouri. In 2016, Food Network featured it as the best rib spot on its show "Top 5 Restaurants," praising the meat's sweet and savory balance.
One of the things that makes Pappy's ribs special is that it uses a St. Louis cut, which is one of the best for barbecuing. The recipe, originally crafted by pitmaster Skip Steele, combines Memphis and Kansas City styles and uses a proprietary dry rub with brown sugar. For juicy results, the smokehouse cooks all of its meats low and slow over fruit woods like apple and cherry. No sauces are used during the smoking process, but four varieties — Original, Sweet Baby Jane, Carolina Vinegar, and HooDoo Sauce — are available for diners to use if they choose.
More on Pappy's Smokehouse in Missouri
Pappy's Smokehouse's top-tier ribs are consistently praised by reviewers for being full of flavor and deliciously succulent. One Yelp review noted the ideal texture, describing them as being "tender with a little bite and not mushy," while another customer raved they were "perfectly cooked and falling off the bone." Despite the restaurant's immense popularity, which often leads to long lines, diners agree the food is served quickly and is well worth the wait.
In addition to the original St. Louis location that opened in 2008, Pappy's Smokehouse has another location in St. Peters. And if you can't make it to Missouri, you can order the ribs online at Goldbelly. But if you do happen to make it to the Show-Me State, you can also try Pappy's sister restaurants, Bogart's Smokehouse and Dalie's Smokehouse. And if you're looking for a way to wash down your ribs or other smoked goodness, you can try Pappy's Smokehouse Bourbon on its own or in a whiskey cocktail that's sure to pair well with barbecue.