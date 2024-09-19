Why You Should Never Eat At A BBQ Restaurant In A Shopping Mall

There are certain culinary phrases that should give one pause: gas station sushi, airplane food, all-you-can-eat anything, omelet station, and boutique sports bar are just a few, but today's focus is on mall barbecue. While good barbecue can be found almost anywhere, proper barbecue involves fire, smoke, and wood — chunks, chips, or pellets. None of those things are conducive to food courts. It's not impossible for a restaurant to be allowed to run a smoker in the parking lot, but chances are the meat was smoked elsewhere and transported in, leaving questions about its freshness and handling.

There are situations where this is acceptable, like catering or ordering to-go from a standalone barbecue restaurant. But that same place's stall at your typical mall food court is usually a satellite, doing little to no production. That's why you see so much fast food at airports, gas stations, and malls. It doesn't take much to fry chicken tenders or cook burger patties, but that's not the case with barbecue.

Franklin's Barbecue in Austin, Texas, famously serves its fare from 11 a.m. until it sells out. That scarcity drives demand somewhat, but the real reason for the high demand is that its briskets are consistent and beautiful. Mass producing them to sell offsite risks compromising the quality of the meat. Mall barbecue might do in a pinch, but you might honestly be better off with a McRib, because it was designed to be the same whether at a mall, gas station, or drive-thru.