The Spicy Korean Upgrade You Need For Your Barbecue Sauce

From stirring in a big dollop of jam or blending in some cherries to even adding a generous drizzle of root beer, there's no shortage of ways to jazz up barbecue sauce. But if a unique umami-laden spicy kick is what you're after, you'll want to turn to the Korean condiment gochujang. A simple paste made with a base of red chilis combined with various other ingredients like fermented soybeans and glutinous rice, it's an easy way to level up your barbecue sauce game.

Of course, there are numerous regional styles of barbecue sauce throughout the United States, and the good news is that gochujang can be used to dial virtually all of them up a notch. For those varieties that lean toward the sweeter side, like Kansas City-style, you can go all in on the "swicy" trend by crafting a sweet-meets-heat profile. If you tend to favor a tangy barbecue sauce, like a vinegary Carolina Gold, gochujang has you covered there, too. In fact, the two condiments complement each other so well that you can find vinegared gochujang sauces served at Korean restaurants. Like to slather a creamy version like Alabama-style on your meat or veggies? The heat from gochujang is a perfect pairing for a mayo-based barbecue sauce, cutting through its richness. And for spicier styles like those that are popular in Texas, you can dial up the tongue-tingling flavor even more with this paste.