The Spicy Korean Upgrade You Need For Your Barbecue Sauce
From stirring in a big dollop of jam or blending in some cherries to even adding a generous drizzle of root beer, there's no shortage of ways to jazz up barbecue sauce. But if a unique umami-laden spicy kick is what you're after, you'll want to turn to the Korean condiment gochujang. A simple paste made with a base of red chilis combined with various other ingredients like fermented soybeans and glutinous rice, it's an easy way to level up your barbecue sauce game.
Of course, there are numerous regional styles of barbecue sauce throughout the United States, and the good news is that gochujang can be used to dial virtually all of them up a notch. For those varieties that lean toward the sweeter side, like Kansas City-style, you can go all in on the "swicy" trend by crafting a sweet-meets-heat profile. If you tend to favor a tangy barbecue sauce, like a vinegary Carolina Gold, gochujang has you covered there, too. In fact, the two condiments complement each other so well that you can find vinegared gochujang sauces served at Korean restaurants. Like to slather a creamy version like Alabama-style on your meat or veggies? The heat from gochujang is a perfect pairing for a mayo-based barbecue sauce, cutting through its richness. And for spicier styles like those that are popular in Texas, you can dial up the tongue-tingling flavor even more with this paste.
How to make and use gochujang barbecue sauce
If you're making your sauce from scratch, it couldn't be more of a breeze to spice it up with gochujang — simply stir it in when you're heating your other ingredients. Start small and then adjust it to taste. Want to make it even easier? Simply dress up a bottled version by blending in the paste.
Once you've made it, you can use it just like you would typically use standard barbecue sauce. Smothering smoked meats like chicken, brisket, and pork is a classic way to use this sauce, but you can also spoon it over grilled sausages, hot dogs, and burgers. Or brush it on salmon and other fish for an instant upgrade. Want to start your day in a spicy way? A generous helping of the sauce served up with scrambled eggs or omelets will do the trick.
It doesn't need to be reserved for your main meals, though — gochujang barbecue sauce also takes sides and starters to the next level. Serve it alongside french fries, onion rings, lettuce wraps, or meatballs as a dipping sauce, or drizzle it into soups, stews, or baked beans for a flavor boost. Finally, consider using it as a topping to elevate anything from pizza or tacos to homemade sushi — or it may just be your spicy savior if you find that you've accidentally overcooked your steak.