Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich Gets A Crunchy Upgrade With This Simple Tip

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The roast beef sandwiches at Arby's are nothing short of iconic. Featuring thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef nestled into a toasted sesame bun, they've allowed Arby's to stand out in a market oversaturated with burgers and fried chicken. Another thing that sets the chain apart from big players is that it offers curly fries. Like its roast beef, they're equally beloved by consumers. So with that in mind, why not make the ultimate crunchy sandwich by pairing them together?

Despite their status as a fan-favorite, only a few chains offer curly fries at U.S. locations. At Arby's, they're produced using an industrial spiralizer, then blanched, battered, and par-fried before being flash-frozen and sent off to individual storefronts. While blanching ensures a fluffy interior, the true magic happens in the restaurant's deep fryer. This essential second fry removes extra moisture to create a thicker, crispier crust. Combined with the chain's famous seasoned batter, the result is a savory crunch that pairs perfectly with the rich roast beef.

All you've gotta do is order curly fries as a side and assemble your upgraded sandwich yourself. Alternatively, you'll find frozen Arby's curly fries sold at major retail chains like Walmart, Target, and Aldi. Think of one bag as a long-term investment — then you can order your sandwich to-go or on DoorDash and just pop them in the oven or air fryer for a tasty boost.