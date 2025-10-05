The Secret To Getting Extra Crispy Fries At Chick-Fil-A

But ... there is one catch; the chances of you finding a restaurant that does this still in your area might be low. Apparently, Chick-fil-A has done away with this customization option at most locations. According to Reddit posts, several employees and customers suggest that food safety concerns played a role. One comment says they "stopped years ago after having a food safety consultant from CFA do a restaurant audit," implying that cooking items to "well-done" may raise internal risk or consistency issues.

Another frequent explanation is operational efficiency. One post explains that when a customer orders "well-done," it might force kitchen staff to remake an entire batch or bag (such as fries) to meet that specification, which slows down service. As one user put it, "One person orders well-done and an entire bag of fries has to become well done ... the rest cannot be served to anyone."

Some local stores claim it was simply too time-consuming. A user said, "In my area ... the local Chick-fil-A all decided they weren't going to offer any well-done items. Because it's time-consuming."

And others interpret it as a broader corporate decision rather than just franchise variation. One comment notes, "My local Chick-fil-A won't do 'well-done' chicken anymore. Is this a corporate-wide decision or just the franchisee?"

In short, Reddit users believe that Chick-fil-A dropped the "well-done" option because it complicates speed and consistency during busy periods, elevates food safety risk, and adds operational strain. At the end of the day, since some locations may still have the option, all you can do is ask, right? If you're craving the crispy upgrade, shoot your shot, and who knows, it might be your lucky day, depending on the restaurant.