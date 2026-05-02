The Texas Roadhouse Dipping Sauce You Can Skip

At Texas Roadhouse, the steaks are often the star of the show, along with its popular rolls and long list of solid sides. But the restaurant also serves up a variety of house-made sauces that can liven up anything from fried pickles, wings, or fries to chicken dinners or a ribeye. According to Food Republic's taste tester, they're all dip-worthy. But one had to rank last, and that spot was filled by none other than tartar sauce.

Typically made with mayonnaise, diced pickles (or relish), and lemon juice, tartar sauce is creamy, zesty, and bright, which makes it a popular pairing for seafood. Texas Roadhouse's version was spot-on in the taste test, with the ideal amount of pickle-y flavor and an on-point, thick consistency. But since the restaurant only features a couple of seafood dishes on its menu, the sauce lost points for versatility compared to the other options.

That said, for diners who enjoy the tangy dip, it can pair with more than just fish. Our tester dunked french fries into it, and it could be an easy way to double down on briny flavor when paired with the fried pickles. And since it goes well with other fried foods, the Cactus Blossom (a battered and fried onion) is another dish on which it can shine. It just may not be quite as good a match as the top sauces, unless you're a tartar sauce enthusiast.