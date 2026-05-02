The Texas Roadhouse Dipping Sauce You Can Skip
At Texas Roadhouse, the steaks are often the star of the show, along with its popular rolls and long list of solid sides. But the restaurant also serves up a variety of house-made sauces that can liven up anything from fried pickles, wings, or fries to chicken dinners or a ribeye. According to Food Republic's taste tester, they're all dip-worthy. But one had to rank last, and that spot was filled by none other than tartar sauce.
Typically made with mayonnaise, diced pickles (or relish), and lemon juice, tartar sauce is creamy, zesty, and bright, which makes it a popular pairing for seafood. Texas Roadhouse's version was spot-on in the taste test, with the ideal amount of pickle-y flavor and an on-point, thick consistency. But since the restaurant only features a couple of seafood dishes on its menu, the sauce lost points for versatility compared to the other options.
That said, for diners who enjoy the tangy dip, it can pair with more than just fish. Our tester dunked french fries into it, and it could be an easy way to double down on briny flavor when paired with the fried pickles. And since it goes well with other fried foods, the Cactus Blossom (a battered and fried onion) is another dish on which it can shine. It just may not be quite as good a match as the top sauces, unless you're a tartar sauce enthusiast.
Tartar sauce can be a versatile ingredient to upgrade meals at home
Tartar sauce may not be the best pairing for Texas Roadhouse's menu, but it can be a creative ingredient for elevating dishes at home — and you can whip it up just a matter of minutes. You can stick with a standard three-ingredient recipe, or kick it up a notch with additions like capers or olives for more brininess; herbs like parsley or dill for added freshness; or shallots or garlic for a pleasant punch of pungent flavor. And if you're a fan of spiciness, a splash or two of hot sauce or a sprinkle of crushed red pepper can do the trick.
Once you've created your personalized sauce, use it to craft new takes on classics. Combine it with hard-boiled eggs to amp up your egg salad's flavor, or incorporate it into tuna, chicken, or even potato or pasta salad. You can also swap out the mayo in your favorite fish cake recipe to add layers of flavor and a little extra texture, too. Or level up your standard mashed potatoes by mixing in a few dollops of the condiment.
Tartar sauce can also take the place of your typical marinades. Instead of slathering plain mayonnaise on your chicken, substitute the tangy condiment for a more flavorful bird. Mayo is also commonly used to help keep fish moist, but the pickly sauce works wonders here, too. Finally, even steak can benefit, with the creamy base helping to achieve the perfect sear.