Amp Up The Flavor Of Egg Salad With This Tangy Classic Condiment

Ah, good old egg salad. The ever-reliable deli staple. Equally at home in a sandwich, on a cracker, or eaten straight out of the tub while standing next to your fridge at 1 a.m. Some like their eggs hard-boiled, some like them soft. Some prefer their egg salad to be jammy, with celery or scallions.

However you take yours, one thing that rarely varies is the taste. Egg salad is egg salad, right? But that doesn't have to be the case. In fact, there's an ingenious way to give your boring old egg salad a boost — and chances are you already have it in your fridge.

All the flavors of tartar sauce belong in your egg salad. Yup, that's right, the pantry staple you put on your fish and chips. But it turns out that it's not just fish it pairs well with: the tart hit from the onion, the sweetness of pickled relish, and the acidity of lemon come together to take your egg salad to the next level.