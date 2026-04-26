5 Plants You Should Never Grow Around Peppers

Peppers are a great beginner vegetable to grow because they're hardy, drought-resistant, and prolific, making for a hands-off, rewarding crop. If you're looking to maximize your harvest, companion planting is a great way to capitalize on natural symbiosis, but you'll need to pick the right plants first.

Companion planting is about either covering up a weakness or cultivating a stronger environment for your crop to thrive in. Peppers have a ton of options, from marigolds and basil that ward off pests, to nearby millet that can attract pests that would otherwise eat away at your more valued plants. They even provide their own value, depending on the type you grow, like how cayenne keeps unwanted guests out of your garden, securing a good environment for your other veggies. But some plants go beyond useless for peppers and may actually end up harming them in the long run.

For all the ways a companion plant can help your peppers, the wrong choices have an effectively infinite number of ways to harm them. From disease, nutrition theft, crowding, and attracting the wrong pests, they can sabotage your carefully cultivated environment in some brutal ways.