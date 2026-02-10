How Cayenne Pepper Helps Keep Unwanted Guests Out Of Your Garden

Having a home garden can be a game-changer for anyone who loves cooking with the freshest ingredients possible. But the biggest obstacle between you and your harvest is pests, who are just as eager to enjoy your fruits and veggies. Luckily, there's a simple pantry staple that can help keep them away: cayenne pepper. To learn how this spicy ingredient can protect your crops, Food Republic spoke with Angelika Zaber, a lawn care specialist and gardening expert at Online Turf.

According to Zaber, cayenne pepper works as a pest deterrent because of two natural qualities: its smell and its heat. Its spiciness comes from capsaicin, the same compound found in all fiery chile peppers, and on the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) scale, cayenne typically falls between 30,000 and 50,000 SHU, which fits it firmly in the hot range.

While garden pests nibbling at your crops can be frustrating, it's worth remembering that we're sharing the space with them and, in many ways, it's more their territory than ours. That's why cayenne pepper stands out as a helpful solution: It acts as a nonlethal deterrent. "While it does not hurt the animals, it is known to cause discomfort when inhaled or eaten, causing them to avoid the treated areas," Zaber explained. While any type of pepper is viable, the ultrahot varieties may cause unnecessary pain — if you'd think twice before eating it, just imagine what it would do to a small animal!