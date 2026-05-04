The Costco Kirkland Frozen Dessert That Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Costco's frozen department is a wonderland of cool delights, with everything from stuffed chicken breast dinner shortcuts to high-protein breakfast sandwiches — all you have to do is heat them up and voilà, you have a convenient meal. Costco also has a variety of desserts to choose from, which Food Republic tried and ranked. While Dubai chocolate-style mini ice cream sandwiches came in to claim the top spot, its Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars left a lot to be desired — namely, any pizzazz.

It wasn't that the reviewer found anything to be bad about the dessert bars, but rather that they were a little basic, with none of the "wow" factor that the other desserts on the list had. It seems they are meant to be a dupe of the Häagen-Dazs Vanilla & Almond bars, and some on the internet have drawn comparisons between the two. While the Kirkland brand is cheaper, at $12.47 for 18 bars, versus Häagen-Dazs' 15-count for $15.88 (so 70 cents each versus $1.06), the Costco bars' ingredients aren't quite as premium as the brand-name version.

The chocolate layer for the Kirkland bars is listed as "chocolate flavored coating;" on the other hand, the outer shell for the Häagen-Dazs bars is a mix of milk chocolate and coconut oil. The former has been described as "waxy" by one Redditor, and "weird tasting" by another. Needless to say, you might want to skip the Kirkland ice cream bars if you're looking for a satisfying Costco sweet treat.