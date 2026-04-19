The Best (And Worst) Costco Frozen Desserts, Tried And Ranked

Costco is known for many things, and tasty desserts just so happen to be one of them. Most of us think of the bakery desserts first — I mean, the display is sprawling — but whether you know it or not, the frozen aisle has some tasty finds as well. Predictably they come in bulk sizes, and while this is great for larger households, it can make those of us in smaller ones wonder if these frozen treats are worth purchasing such in a large quantity. I don't know about you, but I could easily get bored with a sub-par pick before reaching the bottom of a bulk-sized container — not to mention annoyed at using all that freezer space. Don't worry, though. I have the answers you seek.

Thankfully, I was able to take a necessary (and tasty) step in avoiding that potential disappointment, sampling a collection of popular Costco frozen desserts to find out what's what. I also ranked them based on taste, mass appeal, uniqueness, and perceived quality. You'll see what I mean as we go, but it's worth noting up front that none of Costco's frozen desserts are a complete fail. Naturally, though, I liked some way more than others. So, if you want to stick to the best frozen desserts Costco has to offer and leave the run-of-the-mill picks for less savvy shoppers, I've got your back.