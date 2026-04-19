The Best (And Worst) Costco Frozen Desserts, Tried And Ranked
Costco is known for many things, and tasty desserts just so happen to be one of them. Most of us think of the bakery desserts first — I mean, the display is sprawling — but whether you know it or not, the frozen aisle has some tasty finds as well. Predictably they come in bulk sizes, and while this is great for larger households, it can make those of us in smaller ones wonder if these frozen treats are worth purchasing such in a large quantity. I don't know about you, but I could easily get bored with a sub-par pick before reaching the bottom of a bulk-sized container — not to mention annoyed at using all that freezer space. Don't worry, though. I have the answers you seek.
Thankfully, I was able to take a necessary (and tasty) step in avoiding that potential disappointment, sampling a collection of popular Costco frozen desserts to find out what's what. I also ranked them based on taste, mass appeal, uniqueness, and perceived quality. You'll see what I mean as we go, but it's worth noting up front that none of Costco's frozen desserts are a complete fail. Naturally, though, I liked some way more than others. So, if you want to stick to the best frozen desserts Costco has to offer and leave the run-of-the-mill picks for less savvy shoppers, I've got your back.
8. Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
Coming in last place is none other than Costco's Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars. While it's an easily recognizable product with lots of classic promise, it simply didn't have what it took to excel when faced with the tasty competition. Long story short: They aren't bad, they're just basic, and that's what made them fall behind.
Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are barely more than your typical chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar. Sure, they also get some added crunch and flavor from roasted almonds, but there isn't really anything new or exciting about them. The ice cream is creamy, and the chocolate shell is decent, but I failed to see how they could wow anyone. Would I complain if someone gave one to me? Absolutely not. In fact, I'd eat it up and be quite happy about it. Still, thanks to Costco being a veritable wonderland of frozen sweet treats, we can do much better. Unless, of course, a simple, nostalgic dessert is your thing. If so, by all means give them a go. My guess is you'll enjoy them quite a bit. As for me, though, I'll be sticking with the products that rank a bit higher.
7. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream may have only reached second-to-last place ranking on my list, but let me tell you: I was blown away by how much I enjoyed it. I'm one of those people who typically thinks vanilla is kind of boring, especially when you consider all the wonderful ice cream flavors out there. However, Kirkland Signature came through yet again with a banger of a vanilla ice cream recipe. Besides, you can always add creative toppings to your heart's delight.
What stuck out to me the most about Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream was its uber-rich and creamy mouthfeel. One bite and I knew it was made with high-quality ingredients. I guess "Super Premium" isn't a misnomer. Additionally, the infusion of vanilla was more than just an afterthought. It shone through the cold, velvety texture in expert fashion and left a lingering sweetness on my tongue. Yum!
All that being said, Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is just that: Vanilla ice cream. It may be one of the best store-brand ones you can find, but it does not hold a flame to the more complex frozen desserts we have yet to discuss. Next!
6. Nestlé Drumstick Variety Pack
Nestlé's Drumstick Variety Pack is a crowd-pleaser. The box comes with an assortment of three flavors: vanilla, fudge, and caramel, so you get some variation. Plus, in addition to the vanilla ice cream, there's plenty of texture and flavor by way of the cone, chocolate coating, and sprinkle of nuts. As far as desserts go, it's well-rounded. Of course, handheld individual ice cream cones are always fun, but this is nothing new — Nestlé's Drumsticks are so iconic that there's basically no chance you haven't had one before. In case it's been a while, though, they are just as tasty as you remember.
As a lover of frozen drumsticks in general, I was a bit surprised Nestlé's Drumstick Variety Pack didn't earn a higher ranking. Still, it was beaten fair and square by the drool-worthy frozen desserts coming up. So, consider sixth place more of a testament to the top five than a slight against Nestlé's Drumsticks. They are, and always will be, a solid pick. Fun fact: Drumsticks don't contain real ice cream, at least not in the legal sense. The proportion of the ingredients is off, something that helps prevent rapid melting. Even so, there's no denying these babies have mass appeal for days.
5. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Strawberry, Almond & Cream Bars
If you are after a "healthier" frozen dessert option, look no further than Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Strawberry, Almond & Cream Bars. They are devoid of high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and flavors, and preservatives, and each bar only contains 100 calories. So, if you want a taste of something sweet without all the other stuff that comes along with it, i.e., a boatload of calories and manmade junk, they won't let you down.
In addition to the healthier approach, these bars are packed with delicious flavors that anyone can love. Translation: You don't have to be watching what you eat to enjoy these cooling delights. Every bite brings fresh strawberries, small chunks of almond, and a velvety mouthfeel that'll make you question how they managed to pull it all off without breaching the 100-calorie mark. Seriously, there's nothing "diet" about them.
The main reason these didn't crack the top four in my ranking is that they are still somewhat one-dimensional. They aren't delectably rich like my top two, and they aren't as exciting as my third and fourth place picks. I would buy them again. They just won't be a go-to pick.
4. Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks
Before I started this taste-testing adventure, I had never tried Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks. At first glance, they simply looked like your average rainbow fruit pop, nothing special. However, I quickly learned that my initial — and dare I say, preconceived — notions couldn't be further from the truth. Instead of being a frozen popsicle that's brightly colored just for the fun of it, these magical rainbow pops were bursting with flavor. Yup, the rings of color aren't just for show. Each one is different, and they all taste amazing — so much so that I had two in one sitting. Move over, Otter Pops, you've been permanently replaced.
Despite my deep-seated love for rich desserts, I swooned for the fruity goodness of Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks. They didn't leave me feeling heavy or overly full, as is the case with richer options. Instead, they are light and deliciously refreshing, perfect for a hot day. They are also a top-notch pick for anyone who is dairy-free. That's a lot of gushing, and Johnny Pops deserves it, but again, it only gets tastier from here on out. So, without further ado, let's get to the top three.
3. Dole Whip Pineapple
I know I've said some things about a few of the lower-ranking frozen desserts being a bit basic or one-dimensional, but Dole Whip Pineapple had me rethinking everything I believed I wanted for a sweet treat. It may be incredibly simple — if you don't know, it's essentially just frozen pineapple and sugar — but I couldn't have scooped it into my mouth any faster. The ingredients were pure and fresh, just like a real pineapple. The smooth texture and cooling mouthfeel put it over the top for me. As it turns out, this is one case where straightforward ingredients and an oversimplified recipe pay off in spades. I know, I'm just as surprised as you are.
At my local Costco, staff members are frequently doling out (pun intended) samples of Dole Whip Pineapple. This led me to believe that it wasn't the best seller on the block, or maybe it just wasn't that tasty. Thankfully, that wasn't the case at all. If you want a mini-sized sweet treat bursting with fresh fruity goodness, Costco's frozen dessert section offers no better option. I bet it would help make a mean piña colada, too. Still, if rich and creamy is more your thing, as it is mine, the top two are truly where it's at.
2. Afters Ice Cream Cookie Monster Mini Sandos
Decadent and layered with compounding flavors and textures, Afters Ice Cream Cookie Monster Mini Sandos are a wonderland for your mouth. From the cookies to the ice cream inside, they provide everything your palate could want and more. Before we go too far, though, let me fill you in. They feature the brand's Cookie Monster Ice Cream, which is vanilla-based with crushed chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, and chocolate fudge swirls, sandwiched between two soft chocolate chip cookies. And of course, the ice cream is blue, just like our favorite cookie-loving friend from Sesame Street.
Looks and ingredients aside, Afters Ice Cream Cookie Monster Mini Sandos takes the typical ice cream sandwich to new heights. Each element is perfectly balanced, and you can taste the quality in every bite. The cookies soft and doughy, ensuring the consistency is perfect from the ground up. Actually, I almost gave them the coveted number one spot. That's how mouthwatering they were. It may not have come in first, but don't get it twisted: This is one frozen dessert you have to try. Good luck trying not to go wild like the Cookie Monster himself, though. I know I struggled.
1. La Menorquina Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwiches
The time has come for the absolute best Costco frozen dessert, and for me, it just had to be La Menorquina's Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwiches. A culinary masterpiece from start to finish, they blew the competition away. Admittedly, I am a chocolate fanatic, but even if you aren't, you'd be a fool to sleep on this dessert.
La Menorquina's Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwiches consist of pistachio-flavored ice cream in a bar shape. One side is dipped in chocolate with bits of kataifi pastry to mimic the texture of Dubai chocolate; the other is sandwiched between chocolate cookies like a classic ice cream sandwich. This makes for a dessert with phenomenally layered, rich flavor. Calling this premium would hardly cover it — every morsel screams luxe, and the textures can't be beat. From the creamy smoothness of the ice cream to the soft, chewy chocolate cookies and slight crunch of the kataifi, I couldn't get enough. Of all the items to come out of the Dubai chocolate craze that's swept the internet over the past couple of years, this might be the very best. Seriously, no notes. (Unless, of course, La Menorquina wants to make them in a larger size!)
Additionally, while Costco does sell classic Dubai chocolate bars, they aren't the easiest to find. So, if you need a taste of the viral flavor combination posthaste, head on over to the frozen section. These ice cream sandwiches just might be tastier than the regular bars, anyway.
Methodology
I'll be honest: Ranking the collection of Costco frozen desserts found above wasn't easy. There were truly no bad treats in the bunch. Still, when it came to overall taste, mass appeal, uniqueness, and perceived quality, quite a few stood out from the competition and made it to the top of my list. As noted, the desserts in the bottom half of my ranking were far from bad; they just didn't boast the complexity and wow-factor found in the top choices.
In case you're wondering, I decided to leave price out of my criteria because let's face it, we are willing to spend a bit more when it comes to the best of the best. Regardless, I recommend you opt for the frozen desserts that made it into my top five. The others have a time and place, but they won't leave you salivating for more. Now that we have the frozen desserts covered, feel free to start mastering Costco's food court selection as well. With any luck, you'll have the entire store unlocked in no time.