This Costco Frozen Chicken Is My Favorite Shortcut To An Easy Dinner

At the crossroads of bulk buying and ease, Costco warehouses have more than their fair share of options to get dinner on the table in a jiffy. But a desire for simplicity in preparation doesn't necessarily mean a hunger for something lacking complexity. That's why an ideal shortcut — and a personal preference — for bringing more of a fine-dining experience to the kitchen table, with all the convenience of typical frozen foods, is the chicken cordon bleu by Pierre. One of a number of old-fashioned restaurant dishes deserving of a comeback, chicken cordon bleu typically pairs breast meat with Swiss cheese and ham.

While recipes like Tasty's chicken cordon bleu are accessible for even novice chefs, the time it takes to pound flat the poultry, layer the ingredients, roll them all together, and bread them before baking can be too much trouble after working all day. That's why I'm a fan of keeping a package of Pierre Raw Stuffed Chicken Breasts, Cordon Bleu from Costco in the freezer as a go-to timesaver. This option clears all the prep time for the star of dinner, leaving me with little more to do than toss the desired number of pieces in the oven and wait 40 minutes or so. Plus, between the juiciness of the meat, the crispy texture of the breading, the 31 grams of protein per serving, and the overall flavor, the chicken doesn't disappoint. Add in the price per serving (which does vary by location), and you're eating like a king while making out like a bandit.