Costco Customers Must Know This Condition When Bringing Their Own Shopping Bags

With a Costco membership comes plenty of privileges, including the ability to avoid crowds at your store with an Executive card and access to all kinds of affordable goodies. But naturally, shopping at Costco isn't a free-for-all; there are rules in place for the good of the business, its employees, and the customers, like anti-discrimination and harassment policies, as well as limits on some products concerning how many you can buy. It's also very important to know that if you opt to bring your own shopping bags, and they're on the larger side, you might get stopped and your bags checked, and it's within Costco's rights to do so.

According to its website, "Costco reserves the right to inspect any container, backpack, briefcase, or other bag, upon entering or leaving the warehouse." Yes, not only are shopping bags subject to a search, but so are any potentially suspicious-looking carryalls.

In fact, Costco employees have taken it upon themselves to inspect bags before. A Redditor on an r/Costco thread described how, right before they left their location, someone asked to look inside their large tote, which they were using as a purse. Though they allowed it, the OP said they "really didn't love it" because of the invasiveness of the action. But, they concluded, to avoid that in the future, they would opt to just bring their wallet. If you can't avoid bringing in your own shopping bags, though, you should be prepared to reveal what's inside them.