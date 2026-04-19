Does Costco Limit How Many Items You Can Buy?
Costco can seem like a wonderland of oversized pantry, kitchen, and home products (though you might want to limit your frolicking during the busiest days and times). However, the warehouse stores are not a free-for-all; there are rules in place governing the shopping experience. While the refund policy remains fairly liberal, you can't use American Express at checkout, and the list of perks for Executive Members continues to grow (including early-bird shopping hours), you might be wondering if Costco imposes a limit on how many of a certain item you can purchase. The answer is yes and no.
For most general items, no, Costco doesn't place restrictions on how many of the same item you can buy at once, so go ahead and fill your cart with frozen cheese pizzas or jugs of maple syrup. But for others, like big-ticket or much-in-demand products, Costco may impose a purchase limit on an item to discourage hoarding and leave enough for others to buy.
Remember the Great Egg Shortage of 2024 and 2025? Costco had to limit the number of cartons one person could purchase to just two or three, putting up a note on its website and on the doors of coolers. In 2025, the warehouse chain also further regulated the number of gold bars that could be acquired in a single day, decreasing that amount from five to two.
A work-around for Costco's product limits
When you absolutely need more than Costco's limit on an item — say, there's another egg shortage, but you're prepping egg salad for a huge wedding reception — there is an easy work-around for its product restrictions. It appears you can make multiple trips inside the store and simply repurchase the limit. Though that does mean finishing check-out, loading up your car, and heading back in to get more, isn't it better to get everything you need in one visit?
This is the preferred method for buying more than the number of items technically allowed per household, according to a Reddit thread on r/Costco. And it's because if you attempt to purchase more in the same transaction, you very well may be permitted (i.e., it's not like you will get blocked from checking out), but you won't get the special pricing on each item that goes over the limit. Instead, you'll get stuck paying the regular price for those.
The work-around does only work for in-store shopping, too. One Redditor on a different r/Costco thread reported that when they attempted to make a purchase of baby formula over the product limit online, the extra formula canisters were actually cancelled by Costco after checkout was completed.
It's also important to note that Costco puts product limits in place for a reason, and the company does reserve the right to revoke memberships for not following store policy, so proceed with caution.