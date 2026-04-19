Does Costco Limit How Many Items You Can Buy?

Costco can seem like a wonderland of oversized pantry, kitchen, and home products (though you might want to limit your frolicking during the busiest days and times). However, the warehouse stores are not a free-for-all; there are rules in place governing the shopping experience. While the refund policy remains fairly liberal, you can't use American Express at checkout, and the list of perks for Executive Members continues to grow (including early-bird shopping hours), you might be wondering if Costco imposes a limit on how many of a certain item you can purchase. The answer is yes and no.

For most general items, no, Costco doesn't place restrictions on how many of the same item you can buy at once, so go ahead and fill your cart with frozen cheese pizzas or jugs of maple syrup. But for others, like big-ticket or much-in-demand products, Costco may impose a purchase limit on an item to discourage hoarding and leave enough for others to buy.

Remember the Great Egg Shortage of 2024 and 2025? Costco had to limit the number of cartons one person could purchase to just two or three, putting up a note on its website and on the doors of coolers. In 2025, the warehouse chain also further regulated the number of gold bars that could be acquired in a single day, decreasing that amount from five to two.